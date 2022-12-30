…over 200,000 residents of Samaru, Kongo Campuses to benefit

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AS portable water remains source of life, the Buhari-led administration, Thursday, commissioned and handed over 5 million liters per day water supply project to Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, Zaria, Kaduna State, to drastically reduce the challenge of accessing safe drinking water in the university and environs.

The water supply scheme which costed N996, 673, 985.56 was commissioned and handed over by the Minister of Water of Resources, Engr Suleiman, as contained in a statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, in the Ministry, Kenechukwu Offie.

According to the statement, the commissioning of the project is in continuation with Federal Government’s commitment and determination to commission all completed projects, through the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

The statement also made it known that the completed and commissioned Water Supply Scheme at ABU, Zaria, Kaduna State, was rehabilitated and expanded for provision of portable water to the residents of the University and its environs.

It will be recalled last week, during a media interaction on activities of the Ministry, the Minister declared after Christmas it will be galore of project commissioning, and also similarly, three weeks ago, he commissioned and handed over a 5 million per day water supply project in Patigi, Niger State.

According to the statement, Engr. Adamu stated that the project was executed in two phases. The first phase was awarded to Messrs Cartlark Nigeria Ltd. in February 2006, with about 70 per cent completion in 2017.

“The Minister added that in order to achieve maximum value, the Ministry awarded phase II of the project to Messrs Bran & Luebbee Water Engineers Nig. Ltd in March 2020 with a completion period of 24 months.

“He affirmed that the phase II has been satisfactorily executed and marks the completion of the entire project stressing that the elements of works that have been executed and fully completed under the project include; the provision of transmission mains of various sizes of HDP pipes over 2.2km, Installation of 4 N0s. 45KW KSB Punmps at the old and new Raw Water Intake; Installation of 2 N0s. 55KW KSB and 1 N0. 75KW KSB Pumps at the New Booster Station; Installation of a 100 KVA Generating Set at the New Booster Station; Installation of 3 N0s. 75 KW KSB Pumps (2 working and one standby) at the Treatment Plant; Installation of 2 N0s. 95 Cubic meter/h with Multistage Vertical Pumps at Dangote Hostel; Installation of 1N0. 45Watt Solar Hybrid Inverter at Dangote Hostel; Installation of 96N0s. 400Watt each Solar Modules at Dangote Hostel; provision of 3N0s. new Rapid Sand Gravity Filters at the water works.

“Others are; Construction of 1000,000 litres Surface Steel Tank at Dangote Hostel; Construction of 500,000 litres overhead Steel Tank on 12m high stanchion at Dangote Hostel; Construction of 400,000 litres overhead Steel Tank on 9m high stanchion at Savanna Flat; Construction of 800,000 litres Surface Steel Tank at Savanna Flat; Drilling of 3 Nos. Boreholes at Kongo Campus; Construction of 20,000 litres Overhead Steel Tank at Kongo on 12m high stanchion at Kongo Campus; Construction of 85,000 litres Surface Steel Tank at Kongo Campus; Provision of 2 Nos. 450KW Grundfos Pump (as spares); and perimeter fencing of the scheme.”

According to the statement, the Minister also explained that the project was designed to serve over 200,000 residents of Samaru and Kongo Campuses and environs.

He also made it known that the was executed with a total cost of N996, 673, 985.56 with a breakdown of phase 1( N498, 584, 385.86) & phase II ( N498,089, 599.70).

On maintenance of the project, he said, “To ensure proper management and maintenance of the water scheme, and as part of his contractual obligations, we have ensured that the Contractor worked in synergy with the ABU Works Department.”

He also urged that the university provides the needed enabling environment that would ensure that the Works Department performed their duties as required and efficiently in the operation and maintenance of the facility for sustainability.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University, Prof Kabiru Bala, thanked the Federal Government and Minister for rehabilitating and expanding the University’s Water Supply Scheme, which, according to him, will go a long way towards solving the water supply issues.