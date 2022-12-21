Second car winner in the Ibadan edition of Glo Festival of Joy promo, Afolabi Job, yesterday, told the story of how his 14-year-old son prayed that God would give him a car again, just two hours before he received a call that he had won a brand new Kia car in Globacom’s ongoing customer reward promo.

Speaking at the presentation of prizes to winners in the promo in Ibadan, the 48-year-old employee of Zartech Farms in Oluyole Estate, Ibadan, explained that he once owned a car, but lost it to the vicissitudes of life.

He said: “I used to drive my kids to school in my car. Life then became difficult when the car packed up. I was discussing with my child this morning when he prayed that God would give me another car next year. God did not wait till next year before answering his prayer, because I received the call from Glo barely two hours later.”

Like all other winners, however, Job kept asking Glo staff if it was real. “Are you sure this is real? Am I still going to ride a car in my life? Are you saying God has remembered me?”, he asked.

Similarly, one of the rechargeable fan winners, 52-year-old Mrs Banke Arokoyu, lauded Globacom for fulfilling the promises it made at the launch of the promo.

Also, a power generator winner, Damilare Emmanuel, thanked the digital service provider for the prize just as one of the sewing machine winners, Tobi Olanipekun, a tailor, was almost moved to tears as he said the machine was an answer to one of his most fervent heart’s desires.

Globacom’s Sales Coordinator in the West Region, Mr Akeem Yusuf, urged other Glo users to be part of the life-changing promo, saying, “To participate in this promo, voice and data customers just have to dial the dedicated short code *611# and recharge with N500 weekly to stand a chance to win the rechargeable fan, N2,500 monthly recharge for the Sewing Machine, N5,000 monthly recharge for the generator, and N10,000 monthly recharge for the car and N20, 000 for the house.”