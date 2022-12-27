…. Ndudi Elumelu promises to support foundation’s empowerment programmes

By Efe Onodjae

A non-governmental organization, Foundation for Effective Leadership and Development, FELD, which was predominately formed to bring developments to the grassroots in Delta state, said many lives have been touched in the last ten years.

Speaking during the 10th anniversary tagged “touching lives” took place at Aninshi Primary School Field, Ogwashi Uku, Barr. Godwin Okoh, Chairman Local Organisation Committee of the foundation, said in the foundation’s 10 years of operation, many lives have been touched and transformed and that FELD has sensitized and revived the culture of studying among youths.

According to Godwin “FELD Foundation has sensitized and revived the culture of studying among our youths in senior secondary schools and tertiary institutions through its Television programme “My Education Quiz Play” with cash winnings.

“Suffice it to say that over 225 Adults and more than 60 students in Aniocha Local Government Area benefited from its educational and rural empowerment programmes.”

The pioneer of the FELD, Chief Paul Adingupu, speaking on the motivation for the creation of the foundation, said he was inspired by the reality on the ground in Nigeria.

He said, “You and I know what it is in Nigeria today. Some people can afford assorted cars, eat assorted foods, live in luxury and comfort, but a lot of people cannot afford even one meal. I have seen it. So, I was inspired by what I saw, the suffering I see around me. Then, I decided to do something.”

“Looking back, I am always happy. When I look back, I remember that many people have worked on this project. At a time, we went to so many blighted areas in Lagos, engaged so many youngsters and with our “Treasure Box” filled with simple questions. And at the end, right on the spot, we gave out N50, 000 as support for their school fees.

“Then, you will see them rejoicing, very happy. That shows you that many people are suffering. And you just have to do more. So, if you can eat, make sure that others can eat. Because, if you eat and others are not eating, one day – like what is happening today in this country, you won’t sleep with your two eyes,” he said.

Also speaking on plans for the foundation, the philanthropist said,” Now, we have a multi-purpose cooperative society at FELD, That’s why we can now go into serious entrepreneurship. That’s why we can issue interest-free loans to our people. I know for sure that within a short time, we will be able to hook them on to various government schemes, like special SMEs and so on.

“And most of the people you see here today, you may not be able to recognize them in five years. You will see some of them are so rich because they have multiple businesses. So, that’s my aim; to be able to produce about 10,000 of such or more. I know that the sky is their limit.”

Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, while speaking at the event, announced that as part of his constituency project, a non-interest loan of N100, 000,000 will be given to his constituency. He noted that the disbursement of the loans will commence soon.