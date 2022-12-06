*Federal roads fall apart in S-South

*Motorists, travelers undergo torture as flood worsens problem of East-West Road

This is the South-South installment of the investigative report on federal roads in the country most of which are presently in a state of disrepair, occasioning tales of woe by road users in the affected places.

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South, Jimitota Onoyume, Festus Ahon, Egufe Yafugborhi, Emma Una, Ike Uchechukwu, Harris Emanuel, Chioma Onuegbu, Davies Iheamnachor, Emem Idio, Sunday Chancel, Ochuko Akuopha, Ozioruva Aliu, Paul Olayemi, Theodore Oparah, Samuel Oyadongha and Emem Idio

TRAVELLING on a good number of federal roads in the South-South is like surrendering yourself to inconvenience, but were the difficulty tolerable, many would accept the sacrifice as long as they arrive at their destinations safely. However, the dilemma citizens encounter daily on many federal roads in the oil-rich region has become very excruciating. Even if one opts to undergo the torture, there is no guarantee of getting to destination in one piece and triple the regular time, especially now that flood has escalated the problem.

For days now, some drivers and passengers remain stranded on the East-West Road, which is a major artery to all the states in the region. Were it possible, many would want to travel by air in the oil-rich region, but only the very loaded, including governors, ministers, lawmakers, oil industry executives, and personnel, oil thieves can afford the exorbitant charges by the airlines. The travails of citizens, drivers and travellers on many federal roads in the South-South are heartbreaking. Recently a Vanguard editor driving to Sapele for lodging after an official trip to Koko in Delta State, almost lost his life on the Benin-Warri-Sapele road, where he ran into one of the several deep craters that ripped apart his tyre and extensively damaged his vehicle.

Citizens’ agonies on fed roads in C-River

There are over 20 federal roads in Cross River state bound to the north by Benue State; Ebonyi to the east; Abia to the south; and Akwa Ibom to the south. The roads connect the state to other states and neighboring African countries like Cameroon. The deplorable state of some roads supposedly owned and maintained by the Federal Government is a blot on the landscape. Curiously, it has awarded contracts more than once for repairs of some of them, yet many are getting worse, instead of getting better.

Top on the list is the road that links the state with Benue. The North Ukelle road in Yala local Government is an eyesore. The road traverses several communities: Yahe, Ebo, Ezekwe, Wanokom, Wanikade, and Wanihem, which borders Benue. This road covered in red mud is simply in a terrible state. In the rainy season, from April to November, the road is completely inaccessible. “Once the rain starts, no vehicle can move on this road. The length of the road is just 25 kilometers and the population here is massive, but successive governments have continuously paid deaf ears to our cry,” Mr. Samuel Omatu, a schoolteacher, said. “We produce garri, yams, rice, cocoyam, and cassava in large quantities, but since the road is inaccessible, the traders that get here pack them at give-away prices. God has blessed our land with fertility but since we have no road, we cannot reap the benefits of its fertility.”

Speaking on the state of the road, Commissioner for Works, Osim Atsu, said owing to the topography of the area, it requires enormous resources to construct the road, which the state cannot afford. His words: “The leaders of the area have met with His Excellency, Senator Professor Ben Ayade and he explained his predicament to them and called for their support for him to return to the Senate in 2023 so that he could make a case for the road with the authorities in Abuja.” The other road that is also in a bad state is the Calabar- Ikom -Ogoja highway. The road is also a major artery that links the state with Taraba and leads to Abuja. The poor state of the road made the governor, Ayade, contemplate a superhighway. They have constructed about 120 kilometers on a section of the road, Ikom to Ibiae via a Chinese loan, SUKUK, but a long stretch is still a death trap. The stretch from Ibiae to Calabar covering over 80 kilometers is a nightmare. Several accidents occur on the road every week. A driver, My Solomon Ebik, said: “When the contractor handling the road moved its equipment further down the road, we expected they would construct the remaining part of the road; but that is not to be. Though the job of SEMATECH is not the best, but since it moved further towards Calabar in December, last year, they have done nothing after that. The road is getting worse every day. Overgrown weeds and deep craters cover the Ikom- Obudu road that leads to the Ranch Resort. The road traverses the community of former Senate Leader, Senator Victor Ndomaegba. Motorists going to the Ranch usually avoid it and go through the Ogoja – Bekwara road, which is farther to the Ranch. The road is about 50 kilometers but it is arduous to drive through it.

The Calabar – Uyo- Ikotekpene road has a long history of being a disaster to the economy of the South-South and South-East. The bulk of the goods consumed in Akwa Ibom and Cross River states enter the two states through this road.

Successive administrations have awarded several contracts for this road on paper with no job done. When the Minister of Works, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, visited the state to supervise the state of work at the Ikom Bridge, reporters asked what was delaying the work on the road and he said resources at the disposal of the government were inadequate to handle the construction of all bad roads across the country at the same time.

“You will agree with us that this government has done so much on infrastructural development and rehabilitation, but we lack enough resources to handle everything at the same time that is why we resort to borrowing and you can see that what we borrow is judiciously put into the work.”

He said work on the road would soon begin and true to his word, in May, this year, constructing firms mobilised to begin work on the road, but the progress is so slow that commuters sometimes spend nights on the road, while waiting for a thoroughfare for their vehicles. “We have been here for the past four hours waiting for bulldozers to create a way for vehicles to pass all to no avail,” Henry Okoro, a trader said. One driver, who works with Faith Motors, Mr. Matthew, told Vanguard that the nature of the Calabar- Itu road has become a source of worry, as bad portions of the road were getting worse. “Because of the condition of the road, as a driver, you must calculate well to avoid being trapped in the middle, sometimes, you may spend over 24 hours in the gridlock occasioned by the bad road,” he said.

Another affected commuter and journalist, Mr. Joe Abang, said the way the contractors are going on the Calabar-Itu road makes it doubtful they will complete the project in two years from now”.

Let us agree that there is a challenge of Right- of-Way, RoW, delaying the reconstruction of the Calabar -Itu road, what is now the issue with the section that does not have such a challenge?

“Not only are the two contractors slow, but materials (personnel and equipment) deployed in the job by the contractors are also worrisome, considering the fact that issue of funding is not a challenge with SUKUK III, NNPC amongst others. There is no section of the project that they have asphalted outside the ones done earlier in the year; about 500 meters in Itu axis and about a kilometer at the Odukpani section of the highway, it has to be treated as a priority, or they will achieve else nothing.”

The drivers and other road users plying this route have lost goods, vehicles, as well as other valuable items to the deep potholes that have been causing accidents and claiming lives. One driver, Mr. Pascal Bajie, bemoaned the state of the Calabar/ Ikom road, in the last year, saying it has witnessed several crashes that claimed the lives of promising young Nigerians. “From Odukpani to the Spaghetti Flyover up to Akampka, including part of Biase, are in terrible shape; although SEMARTECH is working, for now, there are still ongoing while others are also collapsing.

It is nothing new, we all know how long the Calabar to Ugep road has been bad, and it gets worse every single day because of the influx of trucks from different areas within and outside the state. Before now, from Calabar to Ebonyi was two hours, 30 minutes, or three hours, but now, you cannot get to Abakaliki from Calabar in four hours. Travelling from Calabar, the journey was supposed to be a three-hour journey to Ebonyi, but I ended up spending over five hours, lots of trucks got stuck up in the mud, along the road. The Federal Government needs to take drastic measures on these roads lest most of us cannot travel within and outside the state, using that route. Ogoja /Ikom is another portion of the federal highway leading to Benue State via Kastina Ala road, but because of the continuous movement of petroleum products and food items, the road from Ogoja Junction is almost gone. A driver, Benson Achanya, from Yala, who plies the road regularly, said the best bet was to drive at night or early morning because, with any little breakdown, the whole place is a no-go-area. They all called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on the federal roads in Cross River state as the suffering of drivers and commuters alike was becoming pitiable daily.

Another affected road user, and Country Director of Citizens’ Solution Network, Richard Inoyo, said most of the federal roads in the state were bad, still one lane and not dualised. Inoyo maintained that they did not build many of the federal roads in the state to meet standards because “their intention was to use them as conduits to siphon funds, not to meet the needs of the people”.

“Lack of government presence, which has in no small way affected the maintenance of the roads, is part of why we are where we are today,” he said. The Federal Controller Works in the state, Engineer Bassey, said the progress of work would be faster when the rain stops and called on motorists and road users to be patient with the construction firms.

The debacle in Edo

In Edo State, federal roads traverse the three senatorial districts and virtually all of them are in bad shape except the Benin–Ore–Lagos Road, which the Federal Government partly fixed after many years of abandonment. Edo State government reconstructed part of the Benin portion of the road popularly called New Lagos Road. Some of the other federal roads include Benin–Auchi–Okenne Road, Benin–Sapele Road that links Warri in Delta State, Benin–Asaba Road, the Benin bypass known as the Benin Outer Ring Road, Iruekpen – Ifon Road connecting Ondo State, Auchi – Igarra – Ibillo Road that connects Ondo State from the northern part of Edo State and the Ibillo – Okene Road linking Kogi State.

The Benin – Sapele – Warri road is completely bad, near the bypass, around an area popularly called RCC and that extends after the bypass to the nearby Ologbo community and to the border with Delta State. Road users have had sleepless nights plying that axis of the road, some have to navigate their way through communities like Obayanton and Oghehe to find their way to and out of Benin City. From the Asaba axis, there are several bad spots before Abudu and particularly near the bypass, which has made travelers go through hell plying the road. A commercial driver that plies Benin–Onitsha road, who identified himself as John Obu, said: “Just a few years ago, we make two trips a day to Onitsha but the poor state of the road have stopped that if sometimes one trip takes a whole day, it has been a harrowing experience.”

The Benin outer road that passes through Ayen and Ahor, notorious for several kidnaps, Uselu N’Ahor, Ijokpa, Ikueniro, Azagba, Ukpokhe, Idogbo, Uroho, Ohoghobi, Obeh, Okha, Oluku is already failing in several parts and need urgent rehabilitation before they become impassable. This bypass has reduced travel times for travellers from the South–East and other areas in South-South connecting Lagos through Benin, as they do not need to enter Benin City to connect their routes. The two worst-hit federal roads in Edo State are the Benin–Sapele Road, by the bypass, and Benin – Auchi – Okenne – Lokoja Road. Benin – Auchi – Okenne–Lokoja axis is the most deplorable as travellers spend unending hours from Benin to their destinations.

A journey from Benin to Auchi usually takes a maximum of two hours, but as of today, the number of hours for the same journey is unpredictable and the earliest would be three hours. Many road users going to Auchi now have to travel to parts of Ondo State and then begin their journey back to Edo State before they would transit to their locations.

Deathtraps in Delta

Drivers that ply the Warri-Benin federal highway, a major federal road, in Delta State, daily are lamenting the horrible condition, especially at the entry point from Ologbo/Ugbenu, the boundary point between Edo and Delta states, the Amukpe Junction point and the Elume axis, few kilometers to the oil city of Warri, not mentioning the countless pot holes that dot the over 360 kilometers highway. Ese Adela, a member of one of the road transport workers’ unions, asserted: “The Amukpe point is now better since the Sapele local government council chairman, Eugene Inoaghan, intervened; if not, like the Oghara Ugbenu side, this road would have completely been cut off, especially when you are heading from Benin to Warri.

At the Ugbenu end of Oghara where the road has continued to cause gridlock because of its unmotorable state, the sight is appalling. A driver that plies the road daily said there were days “where not only everything comes to a standstill, life on the road becomes hell”. He recalled how a truck capsized at the Ugbenu point of the road and drivers spent days on the highway, adding there was no going or coming, even when they removed the truck, it still took us days to get to Benin. “Since the national petroleum tankers union president, Lucky Osesua, intervened by sand filling the spots from that place to Ologbo with stone base, the place has been motorable a bit,” he added.

While those passing through the Ugbenu end and the Amukpe end have been lucky to have interventions, the Warri end is decrepit. A truck driver, who simply called himself Kenneth, said the place has become a bad spot where trucks fall every day. “The spot close to Ibada – Elume is so bad that trucks and even small vehicles break down, and when this happens, we spend hours on the road and even days for them to remove the vehicles. The failed portions are causing traffic build-up and loss of person-hour and increase in transport fare.

While the road has continued to be a nightmare for motorists, the situation has provided an avenue for brisk business. At every point on these bad roads, young men take advantage of the situation to earn their living by removing vehicles stuck in the mud. “We earn between N15, 000 to N20, 000 by pushing vehicles or trucks, we collect N2, 000 for vehicle and N5, 000 for truck, and business is good,” Ayan Bozimo told one of our reporters. He said: “When it rains, we carry commuters on our back to cross these water-filled potholes and charge them N500 to N1,000 depending on the distance.”

A transporter, Frank, explained: “We transport you to Ugbenu for N500 if it rains heavily and after finding your way across, there are buses or small vehicles even motorcycles, which do the rest.” Speaking to Vanguard, the Petroleum Tankers Union, Warri zone secretary, Happy Mene, said his members were the worst hit. “Our drivers stay on this road in the course of delivering our products for days and sometimes for weeks and this is worrisome,

How will a driver be stuck in traffic for weeks and sometimes months; tanker drivers are dying, if not for the Petrum Tankers Drivers PTD union national chairman, Comrade Lucky Osesua, who has taken it upon himself to always be there, drivers after exhausting their allowances, would beg for food by now.”

He said they have done everything to draw the government’s attention to their plight, yet the situation has not improved. He urged government to fix the roads as soon as possible, insisting because of a long stay in traffic, their members have turned into the target of attack.

The Federal Government awarded the Amukpe/Abraka/Umutu/Agbor Road in Delta State, initially a single-lane road, for dualisation. However, the road is in a deplorable state with drivers finding it difficult to access it, particularly the Abraka, Obriaruku, and Umutu axis of the road. House of Representatives candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, in Ethiope Federal Constituency, Prince Ukuanovwe Godstime, who alleged non-release of funds by the federal government, said the contractor started the road construction and stopped at around Aghalokpe.

“Up till now, they have not mobilised the contractor to the site. The other parts of the road, from Agbalokpe to Eku, are still manageable. From Umutu to Agbor is in a terrible state and it has further increased crime and criminality in that axis. Criminals now take advantage of the bad state of the road to indulge in armed robbery, kidnapping, and raping. Here in Abraka, the NUT Junction axis of the road and Abraka Junction are in bad condition. The situation now has an adverse effect on the internal roads in each of the adjourning communities, as road users, who seek alternative routes end up destroying them with their heavy-duty vehicles.

Speaking in a similar vein, Mr. Chidi Uwabuofu, an indigene of Obiaruku, said drivers now make use of internal community roads built by the colonial administration to divert from the bad portions of the road. “As we speak, some of these colonial roads are still intact and stronger than the ones built by the Federal Government. The bad state of the road is having a negative impact on the socio-economic lives of the people, but unfortunately, the Federal Government is doing nothing about it. Here in Delta, the state government is unwilling to intervene. We have been to other states where state governments are using their funds to work on federal roads, but when you come to Delta, the story is different as if the Federal Government is coming to make use of the roads,” he lamented. A motorist, Mr. Fred Nowho described the state of the road as terrible, saying: “What we have in the Abraka part of the road are ditches, because you can’t call them potholes as they are over one meter deep. Eku part of the road is still manageable and they can be called potholes. In fact, the Federal Government has jettisoned its responsibilities to the people.”