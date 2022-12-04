Federal Character, an online newspaper, has become a news hub for many Nigerians in the Diaspora as it continues to feed them with news especially from Nigeria and other parts of the world.

The platform, federalcharacter.com, founded by a Nigerian journalist, Etcetera Ejikeme, based in Maryland, U.S. Provides timely news on politics, sports, entertainment and other issues.

Speaking on the content of the site, Nnamdi Edozie, a Nigerian based in South Africa said the platform has become a rich source of news especially on Nigeria’s the multi-billion naira entertainment industry which is currently making waves around the world.

“The site provides refreshing news especially on Nigeria’s very rich entertainment industry, both music and Nollywood, showcasing news about Nigerian artistes and the impact they are making on the world stage. It speaks to their creativity and expansion of their talents,” he said.

Another respondent, Dennis Alle, based in the United States said the website has been a go-to site in the area of politics, especially with the ongoing campaign towards Nigeria’s general election holding in February next year.

It is noteworthy that the platform provided news and analysis on the just concluded American’s midterm elections which recorded some upsets across the Republican and Democrats.