Hon Ademola Adegoroye, Minister of State for Transportation

…President Buhari desires to approve Ondo Sea Port before leaving office

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Federal government has given approval for the reintroduction of mass transit in the country, as special intervention in road transportation.

Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, said this in Akure, the Ondo state capital while featuring on Situation Room, a live interview program.

Highlighting the achievement of President Muhammadu Buhari in the transport sector, Adegoroye said that ” approval has been given for the reintroduction of mass transit in the country by the President.

According to his Special Assistant to the Minister on Media and Publicity, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, ” the Mass Transit, which will involve purchase and distribution of made-in-Nigeria vehicles for commercial transportation, will improve road transport in the country.

Adegoroye said that it was part of the special intervention by the present administration in road transport that will make land transportation more seamless for Nigerians.

” President Muhammadu Buhari has already approved the proposed special scheme for mass transit to be driven by transport operators for ease of transportation across the country.

The Minister, said the details of the intervention are now being perfected by the committee set up by the Ministry of Transportation.

“The President is greatly interested in this special scheme and he has given us the green light to proceed and we are already engaging transport operators and other stakeholders to put finishing touches to it. This attests to Mr. President’s genuine care for Nigerians.

“As directed by Mr. President, the details are now being worked out with the relevant stakeholders and I can assure you that this scheme will touch every part of the country and will make land transportation experience better for Nigerians.”

Speaking on the proposed Ondo Sea Port, the Minister said that the process of Port Declaration was in the final stages and it is his desire for President Muhammadu Buhari to approve the declaration of Ondo Sea Port before leaving office.

Adegoroye, who commended the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, for his efforts on the proposed Sea Port, said the project will boost the economy of the nation and ease the congestion at Apapa in Lagos.

On the coming general elections, the Minister expressed the readiness of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct credible election, saying that the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is miles ahead of other contenders and is the right person to take over from Buhari.

He assured youths in the state of their recruitment into various agencies of the federal government adding that ” the first batch of beneficiaries has been shortlisted and will soon be issued letters.

While saying that another batch is in progress, the Minister explained “this is in continuation of my advocacy to correct the poor representation of Ondo State in federal civil service, which had necessitated my visit to the Head of Service of the Federation shortly my assumption.