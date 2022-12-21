…

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has launched a contactless, cardless, and cashless Quick Response (QR) code to boost instant payments for goods and services.

The bank introduced the payment solution to ensure a hassle-free shopping experience and transaction for customers and merchants.

Easy to use and accessible via FCMB Mobile App, the QR code ensures instant value for Peer-to-Peer (P2P) and Peer-to-Business (P2B) payments for goods and services. It is done by simply scanning a unique QR code displayed by the merchant or PoS device.

Commenting on the service, Managing Director, FCMB, Mrs. Yemisi Edun, affirmed the bank’s commitment to deploying innovative solutions that move individuals, businesses and the economy forward.

According to her, “we are excited to add the QR code payment solution to our growing list of cashless payment methods to meet the ever-growing consumer demand for on-the-go purchases and quick, easy ways to make payments”.