By Babajide Komolafe, Economy Editor

FCMB Group Plc has recorded a 68.4% year-on-year growth in profit before tax of N26.5 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to N15.7 billion in the corresponding period of 2021.

Highlights of the Group’s unaudited nine-month results released on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) showed double-digit growth across all business segments: Banking Group 74.8%, Consumer Finance 30.8%, Investment Management 47.1%, and Investment Banking 220.9%.

The diversified Group’s gross revenue grew by 33.9% to ¦ 200.1 billion for the nine months that ended September 2022, compared to ¦ 149.5 billion in 2021. The key drivers were a 33.1% growth in interest income and 36.1% in non-interest income.

Net interest income also grew by 42.3% from ¦ 65.4 billion in the first nine months of 2021 to ¦ 93.1 billion in the corresponding period of 2022.

Commenting on the results, the Group Chief Executive of FCMB Group Plc, Mr Ladi Balogun, said: “We continue to leverage our unique group structure to build a technology-driven ecosystem that fosters inclusive and sustainable growth in the communities we serve. This strategy enables us to deliver robust performance despite the challenging domestic and global environment. Barring unforeseen circumstances, we believe this performance trend will continue.”

