In a bid to accelerate the development of infrastructure in Lagos State, the government through its Office of Public-Private Partnerships (OPPP) in conjunction with Messrs FBT Coral Estate Ltd has restated its commitment to the development of the Makoko/Ilaje Waterfront into a mixed-use modern and urban estate.

Speaking yesterday during a town hall meeting in Lagos, the Lagos State Commissioner of Environment represented by Mr. K.S.A Lasisi from the Federal Ministry of Environment told delegates from the Makoko community that the reclamation project would in no way hinder them from fishing which is their primary source of livelihood as there would be an expanse of water for fishing activity and also bring positive development to them.

“The 54.58 Hectares of land which will be reclaimed by Fbt Corals would provide alternative accommodation to the Makoko/Ilaje slum, the new Makoko Ilaje Estate would consist of infrastructure such as beautiful Landscape, Recreational Centres, Hospitals, Schools, Water Plant Sewage System Treatment, Electricity, Fuel Station and Hotels among others”.

On his part, Dr. Tunji Adejumo, A professor of Architecture from the University of Lagos presented the FBT Coral Estate project to the delegates while Prof. S.O.E. Sadiku, Panel Chairman and Hydrobiologist consulted with EIA delegates from Abuja moderated the questions and comments selection from Makoko/Ilaje Community and University of Lagos delegates