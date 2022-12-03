The Chief Executive Officer of BKGlam Group, Bukonla Ifedayo Esan, fondly referred to as Bukkykoga has said that grinding very slowly and steadily with focus is the hallmark of successful people.

Born in Lagos State, Bukkykoga, is a successful female entrepreneur, who has invested hard work, doggedness, commitment, ingenuity, tireless pursuit of her dreams, and above all, the never-say-die Naija spirit in her businesses

Bukkykoga migrated to the United Kingdom years back and bagged her first degree in Business Administration and Human Resources from Plymouth University in the UK. She was deliberate about her aspirations in life and went after relevant knowledge by acquiring education in what would be crucial to her career; the impact of which has been immensely evident in her accomplishments.

Bukkykoga’s forte is planning and hosting world-class events such as marriage ceremonies, birthdays, awards, anniversaries, and many more. In other words, she is so good at what she does so much that she uses colours, flowers, lighting, and other materials to depict the mood of events and also interpret the mind of her clients, who are mostly left stunned.

Writing on the company’s Instagram page, Bukkykoga touted that, “we plan luxury, stylish, elegant, classic, glamorous events, and are the Luxury Wedding Planners for sophisticated individual or couples who demand first class service and a world-class wow event.

“From weddings, birthday, and anniversary in the United Kingdom to destination weddings in Europe and beyond, our services and professionalism is outstanding, we strive to be the best at all our events and styling, and several clients have been kind enough to state that we deliver the very best to our customers”.

BKGlam International’s design stole the show on the red carpet at the 2022 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, (AMVCA), which was held in Lagos in May this year. Nollywood actress and director, Toyin Abraham proudly flaunted Bukkykoga’s design, becoming another show at the star-studded event.

