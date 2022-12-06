By Lawani Mikairu

Family members and others have concluded arrangements to immortalise the late Major General John Orho Esio Obada, by establishing a Foundation in honour of the late General and Dr Abiola – Reffell Obada

A statement signed by the son of the late Major General, Olorogun Segun Brume Obada stated that the establishment of a Foundation to be known as John Orho Esio Obada and Dr Abiola Reffell Obada Foundation is in the making in honour of his late father and wife

Olorogun Obada pointed out that, it was his father’s wish among others, to one day, build affordable medical centers in rural areas in different parts of Nigeria.

According to Obada, he was privileged to know this his father’s yearning then because he shared some of his thoughts with him and had them written down in his diary.

“I am Olorogun Segun Brume Obada. A son to the late Army General. Like he would always say, and I quote: ‘’I wish to have a Foundation that will one day provide affordable healthcare services to the poor in the rural areas across Nigeria’’, Brume stated.

Explaining further, he added that “It is in line with his wish, the idea of a Foundation in his memory was conceived. The Foundation when established will have a broad based Board of Trustees from the six geo-political zones of Nigeria. The proposed Foundation will be known for organizing a yearly Lecture on good governance with focus on topics that will address the following: the Girl Child Education

; Youth Empowerment; Domestic Violence; Drug Abuse Among Youths”.

On the Foundation structure, Olorogun Obada informed that they shall operate as Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) and their interest will be focused on issues that bring relief to mankind by way of assistance to the less privileged in the society.

He therefore, called on the good people of Nigeria and the world at large to support the Foundation in achieving the set goals and objectives.

He assured that the date and venue of the official launching of the Foundation will be in the first quarter of 2023 and the details shall be made known through their project Consultant, Mr Dafe-urhobo Sama of the SAMA Books Launch Services.

Late Major General was former Federal Commissioner for Works who was responsible for the construction of the Festac Town in Lagos and the early construction works of the federal capital territory, Abuja.

He had a successful military career that saw him handling different national assignments across Nigeria.