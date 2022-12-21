.

By Chinedu Adonu, Lagos

Friends and family members of the late Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN, member, Balogun Muda, alias ‘Dada Go Slow’, have urged the police and the Lagos State government to find and prosecute his killers.

They made the call during Muda’s burial at Isashi Cemetery, in the Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos.

During the ceremony, mourners including colleagues, family, friends, and community members carried out a procession around the area, calling for justice before the body was interred.

Muda was allegedly shot dead in Iyana Iba on October 15, 2022, during a free-for-all involving factional members of RTEAN in Iyana Iba and Lagos Island areas of Lagos.

The fracas was said to be due to a tussle over the control of and right to sell tickets and collect tolls from commercial buses at Ojo Park and environs, which followed a protest by some RTEAN members appealing for the removal of some officers of the association for alleged mismanagement.

The incident prompted Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to order the immediate suspension of RTEAN activities in Lagos State and, on October 2, set up a 35-man caretaker committee headed by Oba Sulaiman Raji with Bamgbose Oluseyi as deputy chairman to take over the union’s activities.