By Steve Oko

Sporadic shooting was Saturday evening, reported around the Isiama Afaraukwu Umuahia county home of the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafran, IPOB,Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel who raised the alarm claimed that a detachment of police personnel stormed the entrance gate to the father’s palace and started shooting.

The reason for the shooting is not yet ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

Prince Emmanuel said that the Nigeria police should be held accountable should anything happen to members of his family.

Corroborating this, an eye witness who simply identified himself as Michael, said that the police personnel who drove in in a Hilux, came from the gate of the Commissioner of Police in the neighbourhood.

He said that when they were accosted they could not offer any cogent reason for their mission and later returned to their base.

Michael said that the shooting created panic around the vicinity as people fled their homes.

He said that they were now living in fears over the intimidation by security agencies.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO in charge of Abia State, Geoffrey Ogbonna, said he was not aware of the incident.

He, however, promised to make inquiries.