By Vincent Ujumadu

THE family of 38 year old Ejiofor Nnamani from Enugu State has petitioned the Directorate of State Service, DSS, over alleged inaction by the police since a report was made after the disappearance of Nnamani on November 3, 2022.

Nnamani, a commercial driver, travelled to Enugu State from Lagos to drop his relatives on November 2nd and later left to pick passengers in Anambra State on charter the following day and has not been seen since then.

According to the family, all his telephone numbers have been switched off since November 3.

The chairman of Ikem Improvement Union, Isiuzo local government area of Enugu State, Eze Emmanuel said the matter was promptly reported at the Ketu Police Station in Lagos where the man lived.

He said that Enugu indigenes in Lagos were not happy that their son got missing over a month ago, yet, the Police has not done anything.

In the petition to DSS, which was signed by Chief Raymond Ugwu, the family pleaded with the DSS to help in unraveling the circumstances surrounding their son’s disappearance .

The petition read in part: “We the family of Nnamanieze write to bring to your notice that our son and brother Ejiofor Nnamani, a commercial driver, who resides in Lagos at No. 42, Odutan street Ketu, started missing since 2nd November 2022.

“His last call was with his wife on Wednesday 3rd November, 2022 around to 9pm. From his conversation with his wife, he told her that he was going to pick someone from Anambra to Lagos.

“He left Enugu to Anambra that day for the chatter and since that day, we haven’t heard from him.

“Though one of his numbers was ringing, no one was answering, while the other line was switched off.

“We plead with you to please use your good office to help us in the search and for him to be found.”

His wife, Mrs Amaka Nnamani, who was sobbing uncontrollably, said she had been in pains with their children since her husband got missing.

She said her husband doesn’t stay a day without calling and talking with her and pleaded that even if he’s dead, she would want to see his body.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Tochukwu Ikenga said the matter had not been reported to the Anambra State Police command.

According to him, it is the duty of the Ketu Police Station in Lagos where the matter was reported to get across to the Anambra State command for investigations to commence.

“They have not informed us from Ketu Station. Until they do that, there is nothing we can do in Anambra State command, “the PPRO said.