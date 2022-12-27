By Evelyn Usman

The Police in Lagos has arrested a lady who was accused of killing her lover in her apartment.

The deceased, the late John Bosco according to his family, disappeared into thin air with his mistress, Patricia Etu, without any word from him until his death.

The spokesperson for the family, Chinyere Onwuzuruike, who disclosed that her late brother was her only surviving male sibling, therefore called on the Police to carry out an investigation to unearth the exact cause of his death.

Without mincing words, Onwuzuruike said she doubted Etu’s explanation that her late brother returned home from work that fateful day with a health challenge.

Narrating how news of the demise of her brother reached her, Onwuzuruike in a petition to the Lagos State Police boss, CP Abiodun Alabi, said she got a call at about 10.30 pm on November 26, 2022, from the deceased ‘s phone number.

She said, “have not received a call from him since he moved out of the house, I was pleased to pick up the call, only to discover it was his girlfriend, Patricia.

” She said my consent was needed at Tolu Medical centre, old Ojo road, by Itire and that it was urgent.

I asked if my brother was about to undergo surgery, and Patricia answered in the affirmative “

I advised her to call my brother’s wife but she declined, only for me to receive another call by 11.45 pm from a man who claimed to be a doctor, that my brother was dead.

When I went to the hospital the next day Sunday, November 27, 2022, Patricia’s relatives told me to come to Itire police station where I was informed that the corpse had been transported from Lagos to Owerri, in less than 12 hours after the incident happened and that they have obtained a police report in that regard”.

The genesis

She traced her brother’ :s journey to death to 2018 when he met Etu.

The petition signed by her lawyer CI Ubah, read, ” it is our brief that the deceased sometime in 2020 sold a family property with Patricia as his lawyer/agent, after which both of them disappeared to an undisclosed destination till his demise.

“The late John Bosco got married in 2012 and had a daughter. Shortly after his disappearance with her, he showed up in 2021 with a divorce proceeding against his wife which was still pending in court and had not been concluded before his demise.

Much to our client’s chagrin was the story behind the death of her brother, she was initially told by Patricia Etu that her brother developed breathing problems on his way back from work and was rushed to Tolu medical centre Ojo.

“The other story was contained in a purported police report alleging that the deceased in the company of his girlfriend, her younger brother and a convoy of cars were going to Patricia’s family’s house in the Ojo Area of Lagos state when they approached a fracas which caused the deceased a heart attack”.

I have no hand in it

But the lady in the eye of the storm maintained that her lover did not die in her house as widely rumoured..

Rather, she said he died in the hospital where he was rushed to when he had heart failure.

She said she was aware that John Bosco had high blood pressure, adding that she decided to take the corpse to his village in Imo State because she could not reach his relatives

Police react

A spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Hudenyin confirmed the arrest of the lady.

He said ” We have commenced an investigation so that we can receive the body and conduct an autopsy to verify her claims.

He also confirmed that Bosco died in the hospital.

According to him, ” Yes, she is with us. Investigation has commenced “.