By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian rapper and activist, Folarin Falana also known as Falz, has warned the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Nigerian Police Force to take action towards the killing of a female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem in Lagos by an Assistant Superintendent of Police.

Vanguard reported Bolanle was with her family members on Christmas Day when she was shot in her vehicle by a trigger-happy police officer identified as Drambi Vandi.

Falz reacting to the incident on Wednesday via his Twitter page stated that after the suspension of the ASP, justice had better prevailed in the case.

He also made reference to the #EndSARS protest of 2020 and how young Nigerians were treated for protesting against police brutality then, noting that nothing had changed.

“Another man in police uniform took the life of a pregnant Bolanle Raheem on Christmas Day.

“If this person isn’t punished & all details PUBLISHED for everyone to see, I am afraid many will interpret that as an invitation to chaos.

“Humble advice.

“When we refused to leave the streets in October 2020, we were referred to as recalcitrant #EndSars youth that just wanted to make trouble.

“Two years after a panel made recommendations regarding those cases, they have still not been implemented.”

