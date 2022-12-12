Gone are those days, when the use of two to three phones qualified a wealthy Nigerian.

Then, a man carrying more than one phone can walk into a gathering and show off his phones by placing them on the table while he attends to the business of the day.

Those present at such gatherings perceive him as one of the richest guys in town. Even the ladies are not left out as they flock around him like ants on sugar. The economic situation has cut off those wings of pride.

Another innovation that helped in reducing that awkward practice is the introduction of mobile number portability (MNP) service by the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC.

The MNP enables consumers to switch networks without losing their cellular phone numbers. However, the major killer is the soaring prices of Mobile phones. The skyrocketing prices are restricting average Nigerians to a phone, as long it solves their communications problems.

Today, one will need at least N300, 000 or above to buy a new high-end phone with good features and strong battery capacity.

Phones like Iphone 13 pro max (940,000), Samsung Galaxy Z fold 4specs (N1.8 million) Nokia x30 specs (N390, 000), Tecno Phantom X (N375, 000), Xiaomi 12 pro (N620,000) and Oppo Find X2 (N914,000).

Economy & Lifestyle discovered that the choice of using two or more expensive phones is now perceived as a liability and the cost can be channelled to other things.

A retired banker, Mrs. Oluwarantimi Adedeji, joked that the cost of buying a high-end phone these days can build a standard two bedroom flat.

She said: “Before, I used to carry three phones. I use one as my personal line and the remaining two for business. As at 2005, if you carry three phones, you are seen as wealthy. Then the country’s economy was good.

“Today everything has gone haywire. To feed, pay bills, cloth yourself and your family is difficult. Even those without responsibilities are affected. The money to buy three good phones now will buy you a land and build a two to three bedroom house on it. Now I use an android phone of N40,000 and I am okay with it” she added.

Adedeji said that though one would have thought that buying a used phone would help sustain such a lifestyle, unfortunately, the used phones themselves are no longer cheap.

Another businessman, Mr. Oluwseyi Matthew, said most of these second hand phones easily develop faults and cost so much to fix.

“Recently, my friend, who resides abroad, sent me some high end used phones and I was over the moon because they raised my status and made me look good. However, one of them has developed a fault, and I was told the cost of repair is N165 000.

“Where do I get such an amount in this critical season? If I have such, I can’t even spend it on a phone because I have a lot of bills to pay. Perhaps I may revert to my old phone which serves me well, even though it is less attractive”

Mr. Emeka Godwin, a mobile phone and accessories seller in Computer Village, Lagos, noted that the rate at which people buy phones have reduced when compared to last year.

“Phone business has been affected by the present increase in prices of everything. If I am to rate phone patronage, I will place that of last year at a 80 percent, and put this year’s at 45 percent.

“As you can see, almost all the shops have fewer customers. Most customers are going for affordable phones with internet access; those that cost between N30,000 to N50,000.