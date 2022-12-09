No few than 27 former Super Eagles players have arrived in Kano to kick off the Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign in the state.

The campaign tour of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC candidates will take place at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

The former Super Eagles stars included Daniel Amokachi, Peter Rufai, Victor Ikpeba, Julius Aghahowa, Mutiu Adepoju, Emmanuel Babayaro, amongst others.

The former players were welcomed by the former Majority Leader in the Kano State House of Assembly, Baffa Agundi.

According to a statement by the Tinubu Support Group, Agundi expressed delight at their arrival and promised to make their stay in the state memorable as they embark on the tour in support of the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Agudi described the players as one of the best things to happen to the country.

According to him, the players brought joy to every home in Nigeria during their playing days.