Dmitry Rogozin (Photo: TASA)

By Biodun Busari

Former Deputy Prime Minister of Russia for Defence and Space Industry, Dmitry Rogozin has been injured when Ukrainian forces shelled Donetsk on Wednesday.

Rogozin was in a hotel in a Russian-controlled area of eastern Ukraine according to Russian news agencies, BBC reports.

The report revealed that Rogozin was hit above the shoulder blade, while another person was also killed in the attack on the outskirts of Donetsk city.

Also, Vitaly Khotsenko, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic was also reportedly wounded.

A source revealed that Ukrainian forces attacked the hotel after receiving information that Russian officials were inside.

The ex-deputy PM known for his anti-Western rhetoric and his support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine turned 59 on Wednesday.

But, he repudiated reports that he was celebrating his birthday at the local Shesh-Besh hotel, adding someone had leaked details of where he was ahead of the attack.

“It was a business meeting with a close circle of associates after returning from one of the volunteer units,” Rogozin posted on social media on Thursday. “We’ve been staying in this hotel all these months and in eight years the enemy never shelled this place.”

Although Russian forces have seized areas of the Donetsk region further south since the invasion began in February, they have struggled to push the Ukrainian army back from the outskirts of the city itself.

Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky travelled to the United States yesterday to meet President Joe Biden in seeking aid in the ongoing war.