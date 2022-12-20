Earl Osaro Onaiwu, the founding Director-General of the PDP Governors Forum, has bagged the Niger Delta Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Edo-born astute politician and businessman is to be honoured alongside other prominent sons of Niger Delta on Wednesday, December 21 in Benin, Edo State at the 19th edition of the Prestigious Niger Delta Peace Awards.

The award is organised by the Edo Legacy Foundation in conjunction with Bravins Magazine and others.

Speaking with our reporter, a spokesperson for the awards said Onaiwu was chosen for recognition among many worthy personalities for his long standing struggle for the development of his region.

In his reaction, Onaiwu pledged to continue to work for the advancement of Niger Delta and Nigeria at large.

“I am excited for the honour. It just shows that people have been keeping watch of our contributions to society over the years and this will spur me to do more,” he said.