By Kingsley Omonobi

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of the former Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Ambassador Shehu Malami, Sarkin Sudan of Wurno, who passed away last week.

In the President’s condolence message, delivered to the bereaved family, by the Minister of Police Affairs, Alh. Muhammadu Dingyadi, the President, described the news of the death of the Sokoto Prince and businessman, as “great shock and sad development”

President Buhari said the late Sarkin Sudan was a business leader, respected globally, who believed in this country’s economic prowess.

President Buhari added that, the late former Sarkin Sudan of Wurno, was a business icon, industrialist and a graceful traditionalist, whose passing away, is a big loss to the entire nation.

The President on behalf of the government, extended his condolence message to the family, friends, sultanate, government and the people of Sokoto State, over the irreparable loss.