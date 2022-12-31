By Biodun Busari

It ended one goal apiece at Etihad as Everton’s Demarai Gray’s strike at 64 minutes made defending champions, Manchester City drop points on Saturday.

The hosts took the lead in 24 minutes when their talisman, Erling Haaland netted taking his goal tally to 21 in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola’s side dominated the game but were not just ruthless enough to grab all three points.

Everton’s possession percentage was not above 30 but utilised the chance to get hold of one point away.

Manchester City draw will make Arsenal widen the gap on the table with seven points if they beat Brighton and Hove Albion.