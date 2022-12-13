Eva Kaili

By Biodun Busari

The European Parliament terminated the term of office of Vice President Eva Kaili on Tuesday over the Qatari corruption scandal levelled against her.

An investigation revealed that Kaili, a member of the parliament of the European Union representing Greece was arrested over the weekend in connection with bribery by Qatar, Reuters said.

Read also:

Mozambique ex-president’s son, others bag 12-yr imprisonment over $2bn scandal

South Africa’s President Ramaphosa may resign over crime scandal

Get approval for adverts or face sanctions, FG warns skit makers, bloggers, others

“The European Parliament decided on Tuesday to terminate the term of office of Vice-President Eva Kaili,” the EU parliament said in a statement.

Kaili has served as a member of the European Parliament since 2014. The decision to remove her title and position in Brussels comes after Belgian authorities arrested her on Sunday.

The Belgian prosecutors’ office said in a statement Monday that it has been working for more than four months in a probe looking at corruption, money laundering and criminal organisation.

“Several hundred thousand euros were seized in three different places: 600,000 euros ($632 000) at the home of a suspect, several hundred thousand euros in a suitcase in a Brussels hotel room and about 150,000 euros ($158,000) in a flat belonging to a Member of the European Parliament,” the prosecutors said.

“To this date, six individuals have been arrested in this case. Four of them, including a Member of the European Parliament, have been placed under arrest. These suspects will appear before the Pre-trial Chamber on Wednesday,” the same statement added.

Qatar, currently hosting the soccer World Cup, has rejected accusations of bribery. A Qatari official said, “The State of Qatar categorically rejects any attempts to associate it with accusations of misconduct.

“Any association of the Qatari government with the reported claims is baseless and gravely misinformed. The State of Qatar works through institution-to-institution engagement and operates in full compliance with international laws and regulations.”

This was not the first time the European Parliament has been entangled in a scandal about alleged influence. In 2011, four lawmakers were accused of accepting bribes in exchange for supporting certain policies.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said on Tuesday: “I also know that we are not at the end of the road and we will continue to assist in investigations, together with other EU institutions, for as long as it takes. Corruption cannot pay and we have played our part in ensuring these plans could not materialise.”

Top officials at the European Parliament also said in a statement Tuesday that they were “shocked and deeply concerned about the recent revelations on corruption and criminal influence in the decision-making processes” of the institution.