By Prince Okafor

Boeing and Ethiopian Airlines have partnered to bring humanitarian aid to those in need using the airline’s three recently delivered 737-8 airplanes. The airplanes transported over 12,000 pounds of supplies to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The humanitarian delivery flights which departed Boeing’s Everett and Seattle Delivery Centers contain medical supplies, school supplies and other items for those in need. Commenting on the milestone, the Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, Mesfin Tasew, said: “Ethiopian Airlines has a long history of collaborating with Boeing on humanitarian flights.

“This is our 43rd humanitarian delivery with Boeing, and we are proud to partner with their team to once again bring this support home to Addis Ababa.”

Also, Boeing Global Engagement Vice-President, Cheri Carter, said: “The humanitarian flight program has helped thousands of people in need gain access to critical care items and humanitarian aid over the past 30 years. These flights are the latest in a long legacy of service by Ethiopian Airlines for the Ethiopian people, and we are grateful for their continued partnership.”