…as varsity holds 9th convocation, 12th Matriculation

By Adeola Badru

ESPAM-Formation University, Cotonou, Benin Republic, has held its 9th convocation and 12th matriculation ceremonies, with a charge to the graduating and the newly admitted students to be worth ambassadors of the institution.

The event was attended by dignitaries, including Nigeria’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Ambassador Olukayode Olugbenga Aluko, and Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Associate Professor Abubakar Audi, who was installed as the first Pro-Chancellor of the institution during the convocation/matriculation programmes.

Speaking at the event, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Martial Lipeb, advised the graduating students be good ambassadors of the institution, while also urging them to standout and be competitive wherever they are and never forget that they are winners .

He said: “To graduands, I want to say thank you for your time with Espam Formation University. Today is a new day for your future that begins this day.”

“Be our ambassadors wherever you go, be different from many others, be competitive and never forget that Espam Formation University is for the winners.”

“To the matriculating students, I want to assure you that you have made a good choice. The University will grow quantitatively and qualitatively because of your hardwork, discipline and commitment,” he added.

Speaking on the topic: ‘’Implication of Developmental Crises in Human Security in West-Africa,” the Guest lecturer and Director of Academic Planning and Quality Assurance, Professor Tyoor Fredrick, explained that current trends, present economic, social and political conditions in West-Africa indicate that the region is confronted by serious crises of development.

Professor Fredrick noted that the crisis have threatened welfare and existence of broad segments of the population, adding that there is still more to be done in securing the human populations and stabilising the sub-region.

He maintained that security issues have now exacerbated developmental crises in the sub-region due to its ambiguity, while he advised that policy makers to address security issues in order to tackle human developmental crises in the sub-region.

Also speaking, the registrar of the institution , Mrs Omolewa Ego-Ese, said that the university, being a citadel of learning is ready to give the matriculating students an edge to succeed in their chosen careers with entrepreneurship skills which will allow them to adapt and thrive in a rapidly changing society.

She, however, congratulated the matriculating students to the school, while she advised the them to desist from exam malpractices during their study in the university.

Ego-Ese, also advised the graduating students to embrace the opportunities with passion, take every professional opportunity and do not be afraid of failure and risk taking, but take every lessons from every failures to improve in life.

In a brief chat with journalists, the Director of Academic Affairs, Espam Formation University, Dr. Kazeem Akande, restated the institution’s commitment to training and helping students to achieve their dreams, adding that the university will not only give training in academic studies, but also helps students in developing their various skills and talents.