By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, has elected Chief Ese Gam as its new President-General Worldwide.

The new President-General of the apex Urhobo body was elected alongside 13 others yesterday at the Urhobo House (UPU national secretariat) in Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta state.

Gam, a practising lawyer in Sapele, hails from Eku community, Ethiope East Local Government Area.

He was at a time General Secretary of the UPU.

He later became President General Eku Progress Union, EPU.

It is not clear if he dropped the office before his emergence as the new PG of Urhobo Progress Union.

RELATED NEWS