Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry has described the relationship between Manchester City and on-form striker, Erling Haaland as a perfect combination.

Despite not having played a competitive game for over a month, Haaland returned with a bang scoring City’s opener in their 3-2 win against Liverpool at Etihad Stadium.

It was the Norwegian’s 24th goal in all competitions this season

Giving his insight into the striker’s blazing form, Henry said while speaking to Ben Foster on Amazon’s Prime YouTube channel: “I think in his time with Man City, he will have a game with six goals with the amount of chances Man City create. Will he reach a 50 goal a season? Not in the league but overall he will hit 50 plus.”

Asked what the key difference his between his style of play and Haaland’s, he said, “I couldn’t stay in the game and touch the ball five times and still be focused to be ready to score,” he said. “Me? You would’ve lost me. I’d have battled with everybody, argued with everybody like ‘give me the ball, I need to touch the ball’ but that was me.

“If I was right or wrong but that’s him and that’s a skill, to touch the ball five times, the other day he touched the ball five times and scored two, it’s just stupid. It’s the perfect combo, the way City creates and how he is, the perfect combo.”