…plead with FG to urgently end killings

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, yesterday, said that over 100 persons of all ages have been slaughtered in Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo Local government of Enugu State within the past few weeks.

The group which described the area as a theatre of war with several properties lost attributed the killing to the clandestine activities of some suspected armed herdsmen.

In a statement made available to journalists by the National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, the youth pleaded with the federal government to come to the aid of the State Governor to permanently end the killing of indigenes of Eha-Amufu.

He said: “Just yesterday, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State summoned another emergency meeting of all the stakeholders from Eha-Amufu where far-reaching decisions were taken.

“The Governor has done so much to restore peace and tranquility in Eha-Amufu.

“Quite frankly, this is not a time to play politics. We are aware of the several interventions by the Governor ever since this unfortunate incident started. These efforts are satisfactory and we wish to thank the Governor for standing by the people.

“Within the last few weeks, over 100 persons have been slaughtered in Eha-Amufu and this cuts across all ages.

“We are unhappy as no word has come from the Federal Government as a form of sympathy to those affected. They must be stopped from wreaking further havoc forthwith.

“We find it hard to comprehend why the killer herdsmen will want to push our people out of their ancestral land.

“It is even more curious that they launch these attacks from Benue State and return unchallenged. This has to end; the security agencies must show the world that they are not part of what is happening.

“For the umpteenth time, we call on the Federal Government-controlled security agencies to disarm the AK-47 wielding herdsmen who are slaughtering our people”.