By Chinedu Adonu

The Auditor of Federal Cooperative College, Oji River in Enugu State, Daniel Chukwudi Idowu has been conferred with a merit award by the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS.

According to the apex student body in Nigeria, the recognition is due to Idowu’s humanitarian contribution to the education sector.

The delegations of NANS led by National Director of Special Duties, Comrade Alfred Olisa Nwuruku presented the award to Idowu on behalf of the student body in Enugu.

While presenting the award, Nwuruku said that the Nigerian students gathered to accord this special honour to Idowu to appreciate and celebrate his numerous contributions towards the welfare of Nigerian students at the Federal Cooperative College, Oji River.

“Today is a good day in the NANS book. We’re called upon to come and undertake this National assignment and I and my team arrived Enugu this morning to honour one of us.

“The leadership of NANS appreciate the Federal Cooperative College, Oji River, for all the things you have been doing and also to appreciate the Auditor, Daniel Chukwudi Idowu, for the wonderful projects he has been doing in the school for the progress of the students”.

Former National Chairman of NANS, Hon Chidi Ilogebe, commended Idowu for his unalloyed support to the development of education in Nigeria.

Ilogebe, represented by a Technical Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Darlington Ugwuegbe, said that Idowu was selected based on his contribution to the development of the education sector in the country.

“I sincerely bring you greetings from our dear Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. NANS has been playing a pivotal role in making policies about students in the country. The NANS, you know before as a nuisance, is not the same today.

“During my time as a chairman of NANS Enugu State, we visited the College and it was nothing to write home about but today, you have turned it around to become one of the best colleges in the South East.

“You have been selected based on our committee of enquiries who move around to search for men with a heart of gold to support the development of education,” he said.

Responding, Idowu expressed happiness with the award, saying that the reward for good work is to do more work.

“This honour is a kind of telling me you must go and do more and I must keep doing the best that I can do. I feel bad when I get to federal institutions and when you look at it, it will look like a glorified Secondary School.

“When I got to Oji River, what I saw wasn’t palatable and I told myself I wasn’t going to stay but thank God for who God is. I was almost out but I heard him telling me to go back and that the school is my place.

“I went back and told my Rector that the problem of the school is funding and that is because the school doesn’t have a good budgeting officer. I told him I will be incharge of the budget and within 3 months, we were able to asphalt the entrance road to school which was before now a death trap.

” I want to thank you because it’s one thing to do good and another to be appreciated. For this show of appreciation, I want to say thank you and God bless you all,” he said.