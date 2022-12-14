The Amangwu General Assembly of Obeagu-Ugwuaji Awkunanaw in Enugu South local government area has discribed as false most allegations levelled against their Traditional ruler, HRH Igwe Christopher Ikenga by some members of the community.

Responding to some of the allegations which they said were frivolous, the Chairman of Amangwu General Assembly, Mr. Gregory Egbo stated that the monarch was a man of impeccable character whose service to the community as President General brought about his crown as their traditional ruler.

Egbo said that there was no land dispute in the community as claimed by one Okwudili Ani and his group, noting that issues of land in the community were adjudicated by the Chairman Power of Attorney, the President General of the Community, the legal representative of the Community, and may get to the state Deputy Governor’s office where issues concerning lands and boundaries are further handled if the matter defiled lower authorities.

He maintained that the community was surprised to learn about an alleged incident of harassment, Police arrests, detention, and shootings which only the accusers were the only witness to the incidents the claimed took place on unknown dates.

“Against their claims that Igwe Reuben Agwu of blessed memory died before HRH Igwe Ikenga took over as King and started encroaching on their land is a white lie. As much as we don’t want to join issues but waiting patiently for a meeting by the concerned bodies to invite us and this Mr. Okwudili Ani-led group to verify their claims and His Highness, the Igwe, is ready and willing to be in attendance.

“We wish to let the members of the public know that His Highness, Igwe Ikenga was already a king for at least three years before the Late Igwe Reuben Agwu was crowned in 2006 after the demise of His Royal Highness Igwe Nwankwo Ogbodo of Ugwuaji.

“Also before the creation of Obeagu-Ugwuaji, HRH Igwe Ikenga was the President-General of Ugwuaji and had served the Late Igwe Nwankwo Ogbodo meritoriously. It is on record that HRH Igwe Ikenga is the first king ever since the creation of the autonomous community and he was unanimously chosen by the community members before his coronation.

“It is also a known fact that the source of wealth of HRH Igwe Ikenga is in the public domain. A very successful businessman that engaged in interior and exterior decoration for homes in the early ’80s, the ’90s, and partly 2000.

“Furthermore, we wonder how an ancestral land belonging to the village, as alleged, is only known by a few persons led by the younger Mr. Okwudili Ani while the village still has persons born in the 1960s and ’70s but do not know about the land.

“Finally, we urge all concerned persons to carry out their investigation thoroughly to ensure that characters attempting to bring the Royal family into such ridiculous activities must be brought to book,” Egbo said.