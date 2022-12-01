By Dennis Agbo

The Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency, ENS-PHCDA, will Saturday December 3rd begin free vaccination of Rotavirus vaccines, aimed at preventing diarrhoea among children.

Diarrhoea is the cause of about 40 percent diseases among children which causes dehydration and hospitalisation.

The vaccine has not been part of the routine immunization and it’s administration on children is costly, but has now been made available to Nigeria by international partners for vaccination on Children.

In a sensitisation and Engagement meeting on the Rotavirus vaccine introduction in Enugu, on Wednesday, the Executive Director of ENS-PHCDA, Dr. George Ugwu stated that from 3rd to 10th December 2022, vaccination of Rotavirus will be included in the routine immunization in a seven days intensification campaign.

Ugwu who said that the vaccine which will be administed as oral drops protect infants from sever diarrhoea.

“It’s an oral vaccine just like polio vaccine. The health workers in Enugu state have been trained and the vaccine will be administed in all the health facilities in the state, both public and private health facilities that have been giving vaccines to children in the state,” Ugwu said.

He noted that the health workers will not go from house to house in this period but will explore market and churches within the seven days activity.

“The dosage is five drops and the infants eligible are from six weeks, 10 weeks and 14 weeks. It’s a three times exposure for the eligible infants. For now it will be vaccinated for infants of 12 months and below. The child mortality is high in Nigeria and diarrhoea is one of the causes, so government wants to reduce it,” Ugwu said.

He advised parents on the need for proper hygiene, good environment, hand washing, adequate nutrition for the health and protect of children.

