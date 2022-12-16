By Chinedu Adonu

A candidate of Enugu State House of Assembly under the umbrella of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for Udi South Constituency, Hon Hyacinth Okechukwu Aneke is organising a BVAS football tournament for the people of Udi South Constituency.

Hon. Aneke, has earmarked N2 Million for the tournament, stressing that the winner will smile home with N1 Million cash, while the second position will get N500, 000.00 cash. He said that the Erienyeibe Udi-South BVAS football tournament will be a yearly tournament.

In a statement signed by the committee chairman and secretary of Erienyeibe Udi South BVAS football tournament, Engr Obum Igwe and Engr. Eneiga Ikenna respectively, disclosed that the competition was part of his programmes to encourage and empower the people of the constituency.

He said that the tournament would serve as means of reorientation of the people on the need not only to participate in election but to think home during the subsequent voter registration exercise to help them increase the number of voters during the next election.

The eleven (11) wards in Udi South Constituency, were divided into two administrative center, Udi South, to includes, Ngwo-Asa, Ngwu-Uno, Nsude, Ebia, Obioma, while Central are, Obunagu, Umabi, Umuaga, Nachi, Amokwe, Udi-Agbudu. The two group will

“The Erienyeibe BVAS Football Tournament is a first of its kind in the history of Udi LGA State House of Assembly politics. Where a candidate of the ruling party willingly, deliberately and consciously applies huge resources to engender greater political consciousness and participation from our rural dwellers.

“It’s in agreement with the philosophy of Hon. Okechukwu Aneke, (Erienyeibe), which is founded on equitable distribution of available resources and opportunities. Thus, it should not surprise us so much that Hon. Hyacinth Okechukwu Aneke is blazing a trail by staking a huge some of his hard earned money to inspire a new attitude to voting in our electoral process, in our various grassroots, the electoral Wards of Udi South.

“The simple purpose of this tournament is to reorient our people on the need not only to participate in elections, but to think home during the subsequent Voter registration exercise.

“For successful management of this tournament, we will rely on the members of the Tournament Planning Committee, the Ward Chairmen and Councillors of the eleven Wards, the Administrators and our general public as well as our various Stakeholders,” he said.

The kick off match was scheduled to be held on 19th December, 2022, between Obioma ward and Nsude ward at community High School, Nsude by 4pm.

Other matches are, Amokwe vs Nachi, Ebia vs Ngwo-Uno, Umuaga vs Obunagu, Umabi vs Udi-Agbudu. The venue for the tournament matches will be Udi and Nsude.