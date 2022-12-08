By Chinedu Adonu

Ahead of 2023, general election, the governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in Enugu State, Frank Nweke Jr, has vowed that his administration would equitably distribute the dividend of democracy across the entire State, leveraging the comparative advantages of each zone and area.

Nweke, the most favored by far to clinch the seat made the pledge at Umundu village in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State where a mammoth crowd turned up to listen to him share his vision for transforming the state for improved standard of life for the people.

According to Nweke who decried the spate of poor governance in the state, assured the ecstatic crowd at Udenu council area that all parts of the state will feel government presence equally.

He said he will not tilt government policies, programmes and projects in favor of his community or cronies as has been the case in Enugu.

“Udenu people complain about the nepotistic behavior of our leaders and the fact that everything seems to have been concentrated in Orba where the governor comes from to the exclusion of key parts of the local government and indeed other parts of the senatorial zone. That is one thing that will change under my government. The people of Enugu State will know that they have a governor who takes the entire state as his constituency”

He however, urged the good people of Udenu not to sell their votes for if they do, they lose the moral grounds to ask for accountability from those leaders.

Frank Nweke Jr, and his running mate Mrs Edith Ugwuanyi were received in Udenu by the Director General of the Okeifufe Campaign Organisation and State Chairman of APGA, Ndubuisi EnechiOnyia; State Woman Leader of the party, Ijeoma Ngozi Ugwu; Enugu North Senatorial Candidate of the party Casmir Ugwu; Candidate for the Igboeze North/Udenu Federal Constituency, Barr Elochukwu Ugwu; Candidate for Udenu State Constituency, Clivert Ezeugwu, Candidate for Nsukka East State Constituency, Silas Emeka Agbara and a host of others.