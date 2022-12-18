Ms Uche Ajene

She is an enterprising Nigerian whose resilience and passion for excellence have seen her create value-adding solutions irrespective of the challenge that comes her way, for her every challenge is an opportunity to innovate. Ms Uche Ajene, CEO, Stephanie John and Associates is a communication expert whose steady rise in a field where most of her contemporaries have given various reasons for their poor managerial performance is proof that hard work, dedication and adherence to ethics can still be rewarding when customer satisfaction is prioritized.

Before she became the CEO at Stephanie John and Associates, a strategic communications agency that prides itself in creating personalized stories that bring the human experience to life, Ajene has, over the years, amassed significant experiences and achievements, serving in a variety of business environment; from First City Merchant Bank (FCMB) as Head of Communication to a stint at Paga, Head of Communication at Halogen, Head of Communication at Quadrant and Insight Communication where she used her extensive experience and expertise to make a difference across board. In this exclusive interview, she speaks on Stephanie John and Associates sustainable growth, innovative services and challenges among other issues. Excerpts:

What informed the establishment of Stephanie John and Associates and what are the factors that have contributed to its growth?

I started Stephanie John and Associates (SJ) because, when I moved back to Nigeria, in the PR agencies that I worked, I found out that agencies were always more interested in the execution of communication and not in the strategy that helps communication in the execution. So, you find out that a lot of PR and media practitioners only understand the act of bringing and positioning a company but, for me, what is important is dissecting what the company needs from a corporate point of view. This enables us to understand if the communication they want us to do is the right one.

Therefore, after working in some PR agencies, I felt a gap and I wanted to create an agency that would fill that gap; advisory, consulting, strategy, communication and so on and that is how SJ came about. PR agencies need to ask clients questions such as: Where are you going? What are your challenges? Where is your Return on Investment (ROI)? Where is your revenue? You should also know about the product you are trying to project etc. PR agencies are always eager to amplify products without finding out whether the products should have been created in the first place.

Here at SJ, we ask our clients: Why are you putting these together? What do customers have to do with that? What is your social media feedback? Before we communicate, have you fixed your product development? Have you fixed your customer relations process?

These are the questions that make them look at the product again and sometimes provide a mechanism that allows us to fix as we communicate. It is a little more of a handshake and that is why we find it unique and it has helped us a lot.

So, in terms of what has made us successful, we are agile, we are small, we believe in what we are delivering, we know there is a gap, and we are very confident that by the time we speak to you and provide you solutions, you will see our superiority in our thinking and, again, we don’t take a ‘no’ for an answer. We know our staff, we train them.

I let my team do what they have to do but I get involved in all they do. I have also trained them to think outside the box like me. I also allow them the liberty to express themselves and own their projects. At SJ, we don’t operate a drastic hierarchy. Most of my team members have 360 degrees of knowledge of execution and they handle every aspect of what we do.

Public Relations is very vast. What aspects of PR does Stephanie John and Associates handle?

You are right. Public Relations is really vast. SJ provides solutions. I know that people like to put things in buckets but if based on the strategy of a company, I see that it needs crisis management, media engagement, stakeholder involvement, regular corporate profiling or activation. At SJ, we don’t stop in terms of activities, we dimension the activities that are to help with solutions and it doesn’t matter what the activity is. So, to answer your question directly, we do everything in PR. We do media communication, special campaign, website development, brand strategy, crisis management, digital marketing, financial commitment etc. These are based on the type of solution we need to provide for a client. We provide our clients with end-to-end solutions that help to deliver on your products or services.

As an administrator with a proven track record in management, what have been your business management challenges and how have you been overcoming them?

One of the unique challenges is poaching; people poach my staff because members of my team are very active. Another challenge is work ethics; we have to train our staff to overcome that challenge, then, the issue of misplacement of value in communication. Often times, clients take communication for other things; therefore, there is a need to appreciate the discipline we have as an organization like justifying our fees. I always ask those doing mergers and acquisitions to also look at the goodwill; reputation is very important.

What about getting the right staff? Sometimes, we are told that Nigerian graduates are not employable. What is your reaction?

Laughs. Well, getting the right staff is also one of the challenges. That is why I talked about having the right work ethics because we have to train and retrain our staff. Some say they are good content writers but when you go through their work, you will see that they are not great. Also, at SJ, we don’t usually hire junior staff, we hire experienced people. That is part of our strength. We don’t micro-manage at SJ; if we assign a team to a client, the team knows how to manage the client.

What was your turning point in life?

My turning point was when I worked as a Managing Director at Quadrant. That was when I realized that I know how to run a company and that I understand the mechanics of a company. I felt that the strategy part, that ability to dive deeper and provide the right solution without being hindered with rules, I just felt that I could run a business on my own. It was a good training too, because I had to bring in clients too using my network. So, at a point, I said to myself that I’m the one bringing the ‘meat’, so, I could do this myself. Bringing in clients is the hardest part and if I could do that successfully, what else? Knowing that I have the business experience, the only thing remaining was funding and, as God would have it, I had the funds to start. So, I started, though small. It is not a matter of being smart but having the guts to do it and to weather the storm.

Can you share with us the secret behind your success?

It is consistency. Some businesses start very well but die suddenly. Every business slows down at some point but at that point people would always refer customers to you if you are consistent. All you need is to be consistent in your deliveries and do not disappoint. Again, I work with my team; I am not far from them. Until your team understands how you think, any idea you sell to your client, you need to be there to ensure its execution and I don’t take anything for granted too. I monitor what they do and before a client raises an eyebrow, I am already jumping in to address the issue. On the flip side, I also support my team; I have built trust within my staff. If there is a problem, they call me immediately for a solution. Therefore, the assurance of me being behind them always makes them feel eager to deliver.

What values stand you out as an administrator and SJ as an organisation?

Timeliness and communication; communicating if, for any reason, something will be late, I always tell my team that in managing a client, the technical aspect is only one percent, your ability to project and manage is very important. You must align with the client’s expectations. So, we take training in project management very seriously, because we are dealing with human beings. Communication also enables me to know when there is a problem and to put a stop to it. There is also the need to communicate in such a way that your client will not deny what they said. So, e-mail is important in this regard. I understand you need to be friends for the work to progress, but don’t use friendship against the work. Also, I cherish having cordial relationships with the media because, without them, nothing significant will happen. We build our relationship with the media through media parley because, without the media, you can communicate whatever you want to communicate but it is not going to work.

What are your projections?

My projection is that we keep growing because I believe in being a solutionist and not just a PR agency. I am looking at a time when we will have subsidiaries that will help us in our mission of delivering human experience. A client wanted us to do communication in different locations across the country. When I asked if they knew how people feel about their products in those locations, they said no. I was shocked. “You don’t even know if the people want your products there and you want us to communicate? So, we are going to carry out research there before engaging them in communication. So, we need a research team to handle research for us”. We are looking at having departments such as Research Department that will be able to provide specific services on the long term basis. My immediate short term goal is to just to grow, educate my team, make sure they are learning and expanding our industry and customer base. In the long run I talked about having departments with the concept of delivering human experience through communication solutions.

What factors do you consider critical for effective public relations practice in Nigeria?

Being a good writer, the concept of being able to write, I wish the industry was better regulated, I wish there was a system that holds people accountable when they disseminate false information. There is also the need to undergo training before becoming a practitioner; presently, there is no difference between what one person does and the other. Again, you need to have the right team and the media being able to help. There are so many aspects of PR now, online marketing, blogging and so on. I keep wondering if we would ever have an association where all the people that handle communication come together to harness and position things well, and there is no synergy in the industry. In a nutshell, we need the media, good writers and a regulatory body that makes sure nobody oversteps their boundaries.

What advice do you have for aspiring professionals and young CEOs in order to survive challenges that will confront them?

They need to be confident of what they are selling because if you have confidence in what you are selling, even if one person did not agree, it’s ok; you learn how to rehearse your perch, it may not be that what you are selling is not good, maybe it is because of how you sell it that is not good. There should also be perseverance. We have clients that we chased for three years. You need to keep in touch, keep pushing your proposals. All you need is one or two clients, just having that grace. If a company can survive for 10 years, that company has something, the first five years is usually very rough.

What other information would you like to add to our discussion?

People should know that we have done good works in less than five years; we want to be known everywhere. I want more people to be curious about what services we render and then decide to try us. I always assure our clients of strategy with the end result of delivering your corporate strategy. I just want people to come and try us and see how great we are in what we do.

Are you considering putting your practical knowledge of PR together in form of a book?

Wow! I have only thought of partnering Lagos Business School to teach in the School of Media and Communications because I have seen that the practical aspect of what students are studying is not there. For one to do well in the industry, he/she needs to understand corporate strategy. At the end of our communication on behalf of our clients, we should ask ourselves, has what we did helped our client grow? We should also be able to point out the changes brought about by our communication. That’s what the CEO wants to hear.