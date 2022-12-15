By Ibrahim Hassan

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN in Northern states and the FCT, has said government has a role to play in ensuring smooth electioneering campaign and smooth transition without bloodbath.

Chairman of the association, Rev Yakubu Pam, who spoke at a Prayer Summit organised in Kaduna, said it was equally the responsibility of the government to ensure a level playing field for all the candidates of the political parties and voters during elections.

Rev Pam said: “I am convinced that you will agree with me that this Prayer Summit is timely and auspicious as it is taking place barely few months before the 2023 general elections. I sincerely welcome all the state CAN officials in the 19 Northern states and FCT as well as the executive members of the Northern CAN to this strategic prayer summit.”

He said the time when Christians showed apathy to political issues were over.

“We are all enjoin to come out enmasse and participate in the electioneering process of our democracy, because it is the only way we can produce good leaders of our choice to lead us at different levels.

“Christians should come out as never before to vote and be voted for in the forthcoming general election in February, 2023.

“It is expected that every eligible Christian should take it upon himself or herself to register with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and should not stop there, rather should ensure that he or she gets the PVC, so that they can participate in the voting process.

“The government, whether at the federal or state level should be proactive in addressing challenges and conflicts that might arise before, during and post-election period.

The government has a role to play in ensuring smooth electioneering campaign and smooth transition without bloodbath.

“It is equally the responsibility of the government to ensure a level playing field for all the candidates of all the political parties and voters, so that at the end of the day, we can have a credible election that would be accepted by Nigerians and the international community. Aside the government, all the major stakeholders, who have stake in the election should work in synergy and handle issues promptly without delay.”

He said the government cannot do it alone, as even he called on the citizenry to play their roles to make sure that the elections were not marred with violence, as they should shun all forms of criminality, violence and disturbances during the election.