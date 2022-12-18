By Emma Una, Calabar

THE Nigerian Institute of Architects ,NIA, has advised Nigerians to always seek the services of professionals in their building designs and construction to avert building collapse.

Mrs Mobolaji Adeniyi, President-elect of NIA, gave the advise while reading the communique of the Institute to newsmen on Saturday in Calabar after the 62nd Annual General Meeting of the institute that was held in Calabar.

Adeniyi stressed the need for “sustainable architectural designs that minimize negative environmental impact through improved efficiency and modernization in the use of materials, energy and development space in buildings”

She said Nigerians should also engage licensed professionals to handle their buildings with a view to constructing buildings that promote public health and safety.

According to her, most of the recorded cases of building collapse were not from licensed members of the profession.

She maintained that some clients pay for the design of a building without engaging the services of licensed professionals in the industry for the construction of such building.

“We collaborate with professional bodies in the industry and we have a segment for the building construction industry where the architects, engineers and surveyors collaborate to ensure that public health is maintained.

“We also have the building collapse prevention guild which involves the architects, engineers and builders. We ensure that each professional is taking care of their own part in the building construction process.

“If you don’t have a building that is well ventilated, it will create an environment where disease can thrive. Some building spaces can suffocate some persons.

“Some buildings are not healthy due to the materials used; some buildings have damn-rising which can also cause sickness to human,” she said.

According to her, some buildings don’t get adequate sunlight, hence no ventilation.

She noted that when buildings are constructed too close to each other, without observing setbacks and air space, it mitigates the well-being of the people, hence architects were concerned about that.

The President-elect also disclosed that there where presentations by the Presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, and his African Action Congress opponent, Mr Omoyele Sowore, and others, during the event.