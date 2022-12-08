By Ezra Ukanwa

ABUJA—Global specialist in energy management and automation, Schneider Electric, has said utilisation of Augmented Reality, AR, will drive needed digital transformation in Nigeria.

The Technology Lead, Schneider Electric, Belema Koleoso, made this call in a statement obtained by our correspondent, Tuesday, in Abuja.

She said that since 2019 when Schneider Electric’s AR technology EcoStruxure Augmented Operator Advisor, EAO, was launched as a global hero offer, but there remains a lethargy in the Nigerian market to adopt this technology.

She advised companies to capitalize on AR and pursue the opportunities that can significantly boost operational productivity and enhanced efficiency.

“The future impact of Augmented Reality (AR) will significantly transform businesses and consumer marketplaces in Nigeria, should its adoption be accelerated across various industries and platforms, says Schneider Electric.

“As more breakthroughs in technology continue to take root, the group has remained consistent in sensitizing its partners on the potential of AR, being one of the keys to digital transformation in industry.

“Company campaigns have been run to sensitize clients to understand how EAO uses AR technology to optimize the operation and maintenance of industrial sites and equipment, AR aids effectiveness, helps to optimize human assets, and bridge the prevalent generational skill gaps.

“AR presents completely new ways of executing tasks, with instant diagnosis, contactless maintenance, increased efficiency, and lower cost. Industries including construction, aviation, consumer packaged goods, energy and chemical, mining and minerals etc. can use EOA to enhance their operations. The cloud-based software rides on any controller to learn activities and aggregates assets, moving past proprietary original equipment manufacturer parent protocols, to focus on the tasks”, she said.

The AR expert also opined that policies such as environmental sustainability, can bolster digital transformation.

“When people see that sustainability policies are enforced, for example you are penalized for not meeting a target, or incentivized for meeting a target, you would see that the case would be different.

“Naturally, people will begin to adopt technology to meet their goals.” She also advocates for Nigerians to consider AR as a total cost of investment that enhances optimal output, as customers are more prone to adopt a baseline approach, where they are satisfied with running their operations minimally without incurring additional costs”, she said.

Schneider Electric believes increased industry leaders across sectors can therefore use EOA to their advantage, particularly where data drives processes and decisions.