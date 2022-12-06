By Olasunkanmi Akoni, Omeiza Ajayi & John Alechenu

THE Presidential Candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party,PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has pleaded with voters in Lagos State, to end the rule of one family by voting for the PDP governorship candidate, Abdulazeez Adediran (Jandor), and other state and National Assembly flagbearers.

Atiku spoke at the Lagos PDP Presidential rally held at the Tafawa Balewa Square, TBS, Lagos, yesterday.

Atiku, who promised to privatise the Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna Refineries in order to generate funds for development, if elected, said that the All Progressives Congress, APC, has been lying to the people of Lagos State, claiming that its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was responsible for the development of Lagos.

This came as Tinubu mocked his PDP counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, describing him as battle-weary, even before the election.

Atiku said: “On my part, if you elect me as your president, I said and I promised by the grace of God that I am going to set aside $10 billion so that we can empower our young men and women in small medium enterprises.

“People were asking me where I am going to get the money. If I privatise the Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries I will get the money.

“So, let me also promise you, if you elect me, we are going to restructure this country. What do we mean by restructuring? We will give your state and local government more power and resources. It is up to you to hold them responsible.

“Therefore, the people of Lagos, it is high time you took your destiny into your own hands for your own future, not for the future of one family. For in the last 23 years you are governed by one family.” The rally had in attendance PDP Vice Presidential Candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa; Governors Douoye Diri of Bayelsa, Darius Isiaku of Taraba, PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu; members of the National Working Committee, NWC; Alhaja Titi Abubakar, wife of PDP presidential candidate; and PDP Lagos Governorship Candidate, Dr. Olajide Adediran among others.

Meanwhile, former Deputy National Chairman, Chief Olabode George, alongside the five PDP governors, who belong to the Integrity Group led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State were absent.

PDP National Chairman, Dr. Ayu, said: “Today, we have brought you hope. People of Lagos, you need to be free from multiple taxes. With Atiku Abubakar, life would be better for you. He would make sure Nigeria becomes greater in the whole Africa.”

He later presented the party’s flag to both the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Jandor and his running mate, Ms. Funke Akindele (Jennifer) at the rally.

Also speaking, Titi Abubakar, wife of PDP presidential candidate, called on residents to cast their votes for the PDP in the coming polls. Lamenting the poverty level in the country, she “suffering would end in Lagos, suffering would end in Nigeria if you vote Atiku.”

Jandor, who spoke earlier, said residents do not want poverty, rather they preferred freedom and were opposed to dictatorship of one man.

“I will put a stop to harassment in markets, roads and everywhere once we come into government,” he said.

Atiku showing signs of frustration — Tinubu

Meanwhile, noting that Atiku was now showing signs of frustration, Tinubu advised the former vice president to throw in the towel in order to save face and avoid imminent, disgraceful defeat at the polls.

Tinubu yesterday, in Abuja in a statement on his behalf by the Director of Public Affairs and Chief Spokesperson of his Presidential Campaign Council PCC, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, said: “At the scandalously scanty PDP campaign rally today in Lagos State, the candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, decided to take the ignoble path of bare-faced lies by telling the people of Lagos State that the APC candidate, Asiwaju Tinubu did not develop Lagos State, but rather the Federal Government did.

“Tinubu conquered that handicap by performing wonders as governor and subsequently as leader of the ruling party of Lagos State.