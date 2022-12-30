Cake entrepreneur and wife of TMT Travels and Tours, Onukwubiri Stephanie Onyeka, has been commended for her magnanimity in reaching out to her cake trainees.

Speakers at the graduation ceremony poured encomiums on Stephanie Onwukwubri, who has invested so much in training them to be graduates in cake making.

Mr. Donald Kachina, who praised the cake celebrity, said she was worth celebrating for her commitment in seeing the trainees through.

Somchukwu Chidinma also said the best plug for cake is the one that comes from Stephanie Onwukwubri, who has distinguished herself in the confectionery industry.

Reacting, the Cake Boss said she was delighted to produce another set of cake producers, who will take the world by storm.

“We make the best cake. So from time to time, we have tons of requests from people who are eager to be trained by us, and we have always not disappointed,” Stephanie stated.