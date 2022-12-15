…reel out action plan

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AMIDST daunting challenges plaguing food security across the world, the Enugu State Agricultural Development Programme, ENADEP, and agribusiness stakeholders, Thursday, have resolved to synergize on boosting food production for the teeming population of the Enugu State and beyond.

Speaking during an interactive meeting with stakeholders from SouthField International, Catfish Farmers Association, CAFAN, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, RIFAN, Women and Youth in Agriculture, Enugu State Youth Farmers Association, and others, the Programme Manager of ENADEP, Dr Ogbonna Sam Onyeisi (mni), explained to them the essence of the stakeholders meeting, which basically is to ensure that nobody is hungry in Enugu State and farmers including processors make maximum profit while food production is sustained along the various value chains.

Onyeisi further stated that it is has become imperative to a have a functional and beneficial cordial relations among farmers’ associations in Enugu State in collaboration with the ENADEP.

He pointed that farmers and other stakeholders along the agricultural value are on same page in terms of receiving support and interventions in order to ensure they are productive and making profit as well.

He disclosed to them that the recently signed Agricultural Development Fund Bill signed recently by President Muhammad Buhari, is a new vista for farmers as it will serve as vehicle to drive agribusiness in the State, hence farmers should key into it, which he described as game changer for agribusiness in Enugu State, and added that it would transform the rural economy.

He also made farmers to see reason why they should speak with one voice despite the different value challenges they belong to but under same umbrella of agribusiness, which should make them to synergize and be on same course in the larger interest of the people of the State.

He also maintained that unity and cooperation will improve their welfare and getting the necessary inputs to boost their income when the new development fund is implemented.

How, the ENADEP boss called on farmers to embrace and practice Climate-Smart Agriculture following the devastating impact of climate change on food production

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer, SouthField International, Hon Govianni Madubuaku, spoke on the importance and safety using organic fertilizer amid climate change challenges.

He said the use of organic fertilizer is the modern and innovative means of promoting Good Agricultural Practice, GAP, which is economically, environmentally, and health friendly, and accepted across the world as application of fertilizer is being discouraged.

Madubuaku’s firm is about to partner with ENADEP building capacity of farmers on Climate-Smart Agriculture in various Local Government Areas of Enugu State based on his track record of expertise over the years.

He assured that farmers will be exposed to local production of organic fertilizer courtesy SouthField International once everything is put with ENADEP to expand the training to every community and every local government area of Enugu State.

Also the Vice President, South East Zone, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, RIFAN and the founder of Women and Youth in Agriculture, Lovelyn Nnenna Ejim, noted that, “Since my many years as a leader of Rice Farmers Association, this is the first time, ENADEP invited farmers’ associations for interaction.”

However, according to Ejim, development partners’ projects in Enugu State are not effective, because majority of the beneficiaries are not real farmers who belong to farmers’ associations.

She expressed hope that ENADEP will carry along and give sense of belonging to farmers and will effectively implement agricultural projects funded by development partners projects, and they will succeed because ENADEP knows the real farmers.

In another remarks, the Chairman Catfish Farmers Association, CAFAN, South East Zone, Dr Nelson Ike Ossai, recommended that what Southfield International has been doing in local fertilizer production can be replicated in other agricultural commodity value chains inclduing animal feeds.

Ossai called for establishment of Fish Farmer Markets in urban areas of Enugu State.

They commended the Governor of Enugu State for repositioning ENADEP by appointing a seasoned technocrat as Programme Manager, Dr Ogbonna Onyeisi who has demonstrated his dexterity in agriculture and agribusiness.

Meanwhile, ENADEP and the stakeholders went on to reel out action plan to hit the ground running in terms of food production, and these include; Hon.Govianni Madubuaku to coordinate Heads of Farmers’ Associations in Enugu State; SouthField International to partner with ENADEP on capacity building of farmers on production of local organic fertilizers; ENADEP to collaborate with Heads of Enugu State Farmers’ Associations for interaction between Enugu State farmers and political parties’ candidates ahead of 2023 elections; Heads of Farmers’ Association to liaise with ENADEP to create database for Enugu real farmers; and Heads of Enugu State Farmers’ Associations agreed to advocate that any farmer not registered with ENADEP will not have access to grants or loans secured for farmers in Enugu State.