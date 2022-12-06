By Adeola Badru

Chief Executive Officer of Eternal Home Limited, Mrs. Adebukola Kadiri, has expressed concern over the health implication of the neighbourhood burial vaults, which include the outbreak of epidemics.

She noted that residents in the affected areas are prone to communicable diseases if the situation remains unchecked.

Mrs. Kadiri, who spoke at a press briefing in Ibadan, noted that the practice did not augur well for developing nations like Nigeria.

She added that the country had in the past lost many of her promising children to diseases traceable to the practice of neighbourhood burial vaults.

Kadiri said: “The health of the citizenry should be of paramount concern to our leaders at all levels of governments Neighbourhood burial practice is no longer acceptable in the country.

“Some religious sects especially Islam detest this practice. It is wrong on the part of the citizenry to turn a residential place into a neighbourhood burial vault.

“Available records have shown that water from the borehole drill in such area is likely to be contaminated.

To guard against such act, there is the need for the enactment of law with severe sanction.

“Corpses that are buried in the neighbourhood are not secured compared with what is obtainable in places like Eternal Home. “We have had a situation in the past when ritualists invaded the neighbourhood graveyards and made away with vital organs of the deceased.”