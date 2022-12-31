…as Middlebelt youths say CBN’s interventions under Emefiele revolutionized north

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Ohanaeze Youths Movement has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari and the judiciary over the court judgement that quashed the move by the Department of Security Services, DSS to charge Central Bank Governor, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele with trumped up charges of terrorism financing.

It will be recalled that Justice M.A. Hassan of an FCT High Court, Abuja had in a judgement, Thursday, barred the DSS from inviting, arresting, detaining or charging the CBN Governor with any allegation of terrorism or fraudulent act.

The Justice described the plot to arrest Emefiele on terrorism charges as oppressive, baseless, fabricated and unacceptable.

Lauding the judgement, Ohanaeze Youth group in a statement signed by its secretary, General Nwada Amaka urged Buhari to question the Director-General of the DSS, Yusuf Bichi over his role in the failed plot to frame Emefiele for terrorism, alleging he has appeared unfocused on his core assignment.

According to the group, the security agency has sadly allowed itself to be used by politicians to intimidate and harass innocent citizens.

The statement read: “What DSS recently planned to do to the CBN Governor cannot be swept under the rug like in the past.

“The DG DSS must be investigated over his role in the failed plot to frame Emefiele for terrorism. On what grounds are you framing a man for terrorism just for discharging his duties?

“Why has he allowed all this evil acts take place under his watch? He should be investigated, no one is above the law. This will also prevent occurrences like this in the future.”

In a related development, the Middlebelt Youths also said the failed attempt by the DSS to charge Emefiele on “baseless terrorism allegations is a bad way to reward him for the intervention programs North.”

The group in a statement by its leader Comrade Godwin Meliga on Friday said that the institution’s interventions in several sectors saved the Nigerian economy from collapsing in the last 6 years.

The group said the apex bank governor’s interventions revolutionized the North especially the agricultural sector.

It added that although the CBN was not directly involved in the country’s security activities, the Bank under Emefiele evolved significant amount of resources so far expended to push back violent extremism and other forms of criminalities in Nigeria.

The group further said the recent policies on Naira redesign and the cash withdrawal limit were other innovative ways to stem the rising menace of kidnapping and banditry in the country.

“So, it’s saddening that despite all these efforts, the DSS, agency created to protect the interest of the citizens is rather framing hardworking citizens for terrorism and letting the real terrorists walk freely.

“What DSS recently planned to do to the CBN Governor is shameful. Mr. Emefiele a man of many interventions, singled out the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP), which revolutionized agricultural practice in the country. Under the ABP, small-holder farmers who hitherto could not approach commercial banks for loans, now readily receive facilities in the forms of inputs like seedlings, fertilizer and herbicides.

“Those small-holder farmers can now cultivate and produce enough for their families and sell produce as loan repayment with ease, thereby generating employment, improve living standards and creating wealth simultaneously. Emefiele should be lauded and awarded for his many good deeds not haunted by evil politicians”, the statement read.