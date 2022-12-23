By Dickson Omobola

FOUNDER of One Love Family, Satguru Maharaj Ji, yesterday, faulted the Department of State Services, DSS, for alleging that the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, was involved in terrorism.

Maharaj Ji, in a statement by his Minister of Information, Mr. Ojo Mogbadewa, said Emefiele cannot be involved in such an act.

His words: “Emefiele is being hunted down by powerful forces due to the recent monetary policy including the cash withdrawal limit policy introduced by the CBN. We know that right from the inception of the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari, the cash that should be in circulation is being taken out of the economy by people whose identity we don’t know, but are being aided by the western powers.”