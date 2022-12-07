By Fortune Eromosele

The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Republic of Burundi, East Africa, has endorsed Youth Advocates For Peace Justice And Empowerment Network, YAPJEN.

YAPJEN is a Nigerian youth led non- governmental advocacy organization, promoting and working towards the attainment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and African Union Agenda 2063.

The endorsement and partnership was contained in a letter signed by Ambassador Elijah Onyeagba PhD, Nigeria’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Burundi, East Africa and addressed to Amb. Timothy Nwachukwu (LLB) African Union Agenda 2063; Ambassador and the President, Youth Advocates For Peace Justice and Empowerment Network, YAPJEN.

The Nigerian Ambassador to Burundi commended the youth led advocacy organisation for their antecedents and Initiatives which has directly and positively impacted on the teeming Nigerian youths.

Ambassador Onyeagba further assured the group of the support and partnership of the Embassy of Nigeria towards its Security, Education, Entrepreneurship and Climate Awareness Campaign (SEEC-CAMPAIGN); an awareness campaign that is driven towards the attainment of the United Nations sustainable development goals and the African Union Agenda 2063.

Reacting to the development, Amb. Timothy Nwachukwu LLB, President Youth Advocates For Peace Justice and Empowerment Network (YAPJEN) eulogised the Nigeria Ambassador to Burundi, Dr. Elijah Onyeagba Embassy of Nigeria in Bujumbura, Burundi East Africa for recognising the efforts of the organization and their commitment to the actualisation of the Africa.

He said, “We want the attainment of the Global Goals otherwise known as Sustainable Development Goals. I commend the Nigerian Ambassador for his sterling diplomatic performance in office which has brought a drastic policy change between Nigeria and Burundi and further necessitated to the issuance of Visa on arrival to both countries among other unprecedented achievements.”

Nwachukwu assured the Nigerian Ambassador of the unwavering commitment of the advocacy group to remaining focused and innovative in fulfilling its set objectives.