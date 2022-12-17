Elon Musk

By Biodun Busari

Elon Musk has said he will lift the ban on the Twitter accounts of several journalists he had suspended.

The Twitter CEO made the assertion on Friday after the second poll he conducted on the topic went against his desired outcome.

On Thursday, Musk suspended a group of tech journalists from the microblogging site, including Ryan Mac from the New York Times, Drew Harwell of the Washington Post and CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan.

He made a case that the accounts were suspended on the basis of what he said were breaches of the company’s new rule about revealing people’s locations, BBC reported.

After an initial poll supported an immediate reversal of the bans on Thursday, Musk said there were too many options, and ran another poll for 24 hours with just two options: to keep the ban in place for seven days or lift the ban immediately.

After close to 3.7 million votes, users voted to lift the ban were 58.7% as against the opposition which had 41.3%.

In a tweet shortly after, Musk said he would lift the bans, and several of those users returned to the platform. The people have spoken.



Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now. https://t.co/MFdXbEQFCe December 17, 2022

Musk tweeted, “The people have spoken” to reveal that he will recall the accounts based on the outcome of the polls.