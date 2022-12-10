By Ada Osadebe

Legendary British singer, Elton John has revealed he will be leaving Twitter because the social networking site permits what he called “misinformation.”

The 75-year-old music icon announced his departure on the microblogging platform on Friday.

“All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world,” he said.

“I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked.”

In response to Elton’s announcement, Twitter CEO, Elon Musk responded, saying “he hoped the music star would be back.

However, he further questioned the music star saying, “Is there any misinformation in particular that you’re concerned about?”

The social media platform declared on November 23 that it will no longer implement a rule intended to counter false information regarding the COVID-19 outbreak.