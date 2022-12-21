By Ibrahim Hassan,Kaduna

Tragedy struck in Zaria, Kaduna State when an electric power accident killed no fewer than 11 people, while many were injured on Wednesday.

The Kaduna Electric Company said the incident was a result of a High Tension line snap on the low tension line, which resulted in a voltage supply outside limits.

While confirming the incident; the Zaria office of the Kaduna State Fire Service said the 11 people who died were from communities around the Gwargwaje area of Zaria Local Government Area, adding that a house was burnt and some business premises were destroyed in the fire incident which occurred around 1 am on Wednesday

Leader of the community, Alhaji Bature Aliyu told journalists that the fire affected all the houses in the 3 communities, the Police Barracks, the New Layout Unguwar Major Aliyu and the New Kauran Juli layout.

According to him, ” electricity was restored late in the night with full force, which caught fire that spread to the communities. All the transformers, high tension and service lines were on fire. Anywhere you touched was shocking until when the power was cut off from the source.”

The Head, of Corporate Communication of Kaduna Electric, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, has in a statement, expressed sadness over the incident, saying preliminary investigation revealed that the incident was a result of high tension line snap on the low-tension line, which resulted in a voltage supply outside limits.

“The source feeder was immediately opened on emergency to avoid further damages. Kaduna Electric expresses the deepest sympathy to the families who encountered losses as a result of the incident.”

“We are grateful to His Royal Highness, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, Emir of Zazzau for his support to all in managing the effects of the incident,” they said.