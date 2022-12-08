By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – THE University of Abuja, UniAbuja, has said it would enhance Nigeria’s democratic space by training its students on leadership.

The institution’s vice chancellor,Prof. Rasheed Na’Allah, said his administration was committed to changing the political narrative for the country, through the programme.

This came as the former Resident Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Barrister Mike Igini, expressed optimism that students of voting age who registered to vote in the 2023 general elections will not be disenfranchised on the basis of their locations during the voting exercise..

The duo spoke at the 2023 Election Townhall organised by the Abuja Leadership Centre – A TETFund Centre of Excellence in Public Governance and Leadership domiciled in the University.

The vice chancellor rated his institution high, saying it had taken advantage of its location in Abuja to contribute in no small measures to the nation’s political and socioeconomic development through the Abuja Leadership Centre.

Prof. Na’Allah said:“This Centre of Excellence on Public Governance and Leadership has given us the opportunity to help develop leadership for this nation.

” We are now committed totally as a university to change the cause for this nation. You know, when people say their problem is not money but how to spend it, we must teach Nigeria how to spend money, how to make decisions, how to select leaders who are ready…, ” Professor Na’Allah said.

“The Centre is bringing people of thought, people who are articulate, who constantly have been discussing this and allowing us to talk about it in an environment where our young people are seating, because they are the future of us.

” They will begin to imbibe this and they will also begin to ask questions. We want Nigerians to be asking these questions. Is voting the end of the story? Or voting and seat there and proudly say- I am standing and seating by my vote?

Earlier, the Director of the Centre, Prof. Philip Afaha, explained that the event was intended to encourage young people to take part in the 2023 general elections.

“The objective of organising this town hall is to educate the public and not just the public but the young public. The University is predominantly peopled by young Nigerians and they have the right to know what will be happening in the country by February and March next year.

“We are approaching a very significant phase in our nation which has to do with electing those that will be in charge in the next four years. It is important to educate the young minds because these are people that are disengaged from the leadership system and establishment…

“Election is very important and cannot be left in the hands of politicians alone. They (young ones) must know the technicalities, BVAS, transmission of results, how voting is to be done,”he said.

Former Resident Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Barrister Mike Igini,who was the guest lecturer at the one-day event, answering question from students on their fate during voting, expressed optimism that the electoral umpire will explore avenue that provide them opportunity to exercise their franchise.

The activist also predicted a drastic change in the nation’s electoral process after the 2023 election.

Responding to question on how citizens can know a good leader in the upcoming election,he said:”You see,there are certain things that would happen after the 2023 election which is going to be part of a compulsory component of our electoral process.

“In 2012,I was in a team sent by the then INEC chairman,Prof. Attahiru Jega to South Korea o understudy what happened there,the difference between South Korea and some of these countries that were in the same level with Nigeria before and right now are up there.

“I was in South Korea. South Korea has the same history with Nigeria–civil war, military rule, return to civil rule,who were in charge.

“People who were in the military,just as in Nigeria. The next thing, they were rigging elections in South Korea. This led to an uprising around 1962 and they razed down all the electoral offices in South Korea, I’m not saying we should do that in Nigeria here. They burnt them. From the ashes of that, what did they do? They now set up a new electoral management body in their country because they realised that all those who had money in their country under the military had so much money in their pockets but had nothing upstairs in terms of development in South Korea. What happened? Today,in South Korea,based on that precedent,if you want to be a councillor,if you want to be a local government chairman, house of assembly,a governor,you must campaign and face a compulsory debate on education, health, economy, infrastructure and job creation. These are the only things you must face even as a councillor.

“The moment compulsory debate was introduced,all politicians who had so much money,who were in charge,they dropped down from politics. They now went to Oxford, Harvard, around the world. They went round the universities recruiting people who understand the issues about development to come into politics. That was what changed the history of South Korea.

“That is going to happen and when that happens,many of these politicians that you are seeing today,they will retire themselves.”

Igini tasked citizens to begin to ask politicians how they intend to carry out their promises.

“We have been hearing promises of “I will do this.”

” 2023 should be about “how” question. For too long,we have been hearing about”I will do this,I will do that .”What we should be asking now is ‘how.” Who will answer the how question among those willing to be governors or presidenti is what Nigerians need now. How you will do it is what should determine who should lead as we are going forward,”he said