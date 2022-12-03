By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State former Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Saturday closed their case before the Election Petition Tribunal after the National Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, presented Governor Ademola Adeleke’s certificate before the panel.

Oyetola is challenging the victory of Governor Adeleke at the July 16 governorship election in the state alleging irregularities during the poll.

The tribunal, headed by Justice Tertse Kume had during it sitting on Thursday, December 1, insisted that INEC produced before it a clearer certificate of Adeleke, having presented blurred copies during the proceedings.

At its resumed sitting on Saturday Counsel to INEC, Chief Henry Akunebo, SAN, informed the panel that the subpoena witness is in the court with original copy of form CF001 with the documents attached therein.

INEC representative, Joan Arabs was thereafter summoned to present the documents which she did and copies were presented to the petitioners counsel, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, who acknowledged that it was legible.

Also, the counsel to Adeleke, Niyi Owolade, and PDP, N. Oke, SAN, also acknowledged that the documents are legible.

Thereafter, Fagbemi sought to tender the documents as exhibit, but the respondents counsels objected to the admissibility of the documents, saying it cannot be admitted in whole but the two pages that were said not to be legible.

Ruling on the matter, the panel said INEC has presented clearer copies of form CF001for the 2nd respondent used for 2018 election and it is admitted in evidence marked file D with all the accompanied attachments.

Fagbemi, thereafter, told the tribunal that petitioners have closed their case. And the tribunal adjourned till December 20, 2022 for continuation of trial.

