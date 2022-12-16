By Ikechukwu Odu

The former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Okwesilieze Nwodo, on Friday, said that the people of South East zone would ignore the no-election-in-South East order by the factional leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Simon Ekpa, just as they ignored his five-day sit-at-home order.

Nwodo, who was also a former Governor of Enugu State, said Ekpa should be arrested and prosecuted as a result of his five-day sit-at-home order which resulted in loss of lives, properties and other criminal activities in South East.

While saying that IPoB always made their announcements through their team of lawyers , and spokesperson, Emma Powerful, he added that Ekpa’s directives was tantamount to disloyalty and disrespect for the people of the zone and the IPoB family.

He added that his no-election order was the height of his irresponsibility.

“Simon Ekpa is a dissident member of IPoB because if he is loyal to its Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, whom all of us have been fighting for his freedom from the Federal Government, he wouldn’t have been this irresponsible. IPoB through its team of lawyers, and spokesperson, Emma Powerful, made a public announcement to clarify that Ekpa’s five-day sit-at-home order was illegal and that people should go about their normal businesses.

“But Ekpa, with some of his supporters went about causing havoc and destroying lives and properties. That was disloyal of him and his actions tantamount to complete disrespect for the South East and the IPoB family. Normally, his action should be considered criminal and the security agencies are supposed to arrest him for investigation and prosecution.

“The public has rejected his destructive antics and that was why his sit-at-home order was ignored. He is going from place to place attacking people for no just cause.

“Just the way people ignored his five-day sit-at-home order, his no-election order in South East would be ignored. Did he calculate the economic loss before he ordered people not to go to work for five days? Now, people lost their lives, others were injured and properties destroyed as a result of that. The same person comes back to say that there would be no elections in South East in 2023. Why should we not vote for our leaders? Is he going to conduct another election? How do we expect leaders from South East to emerge if we don’t go to the polls to vote for them? His order is the height of irresponsibility,” he said.